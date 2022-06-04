ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Former Bernheimer department store in downtown Baltimore is being made into apartments

By Jacques Kelly, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3jtI_0g0JWVm400
The former Bernheimer's department store building at 306 West Fayette St. is being redeveloped into 107 apartments geared to University of Maryland students. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

It was 95 years ago that the name Bernheimer disappeared as a Baltimore retailing legend. The big downtown department store sold out to the May Company that year, leaving behind a collection of solidly constructed buildings where you could once buy everything from a hairpin to a fur coat, and maybe some World War I surplus cavalry horses, too.

One of the Bernheimer properties downtown is slated to become 107 apartments, adding to the developing residential neighborhood made of older commercial buildings where Baltimoreans worked and shopped for decades. The former department store at 306 W. Fayette St., opened in March 1908, is a project of owner-developer Patrick Grace, who heads the investment group taking on this apartment conversion.

“We are prepping for the start of construction now,” said Grace, who also owns the old Fidelity and Deposit Building, another downtown landmark, at Charles and Lexington streets.

Initial work has begun cleaning out the interior of the West Fayette Street building, where the first priority will be a new roof.

“I see our market as being students from the University of Maryland schools,” Grace said of his project that is among several in the works near the new Lexington Market. He would like to have the Bernheimer Building ready for occupancy by the start of the 2023 academic year.

The story of the building provides a lesson in colorful Baltimore retail selling. The business was founded in 1888 by two brothers, Ferdinand and Herman Bernheimer, the same year the older and better known Hutzler Brothers opened its Palace Building around the corner.

No shopper ever confused the two retailers. Bernheimer’s never sought the carriage trade. It courted the little buyer and did so with enthusiasm. The store, which originally fronted on Lexington Street, a few steps away from Lexington Market, succeeded by selling in volume.

Along the way, it became an object of colorful derision. Customers often made fun of the store, and its outrageous ads that paid their way in the pages of Baltimore’s five daily newspapers. Class-conscious shoppers would inform the Bernheimer delivery staff to park the wagon (first horse-drawn, later electric powered trucks) around the corner so neighbors would not observe the origin of a new bedroom set.

The two brothers were proud of the Fayette Street store when it opened in 1908. They hired architect Charles Cassell and installed Otis elevators, Babcock & Wilcox boilers and Westinghouse generators. The marble trim was blue Vermont stone. A Sun headline called the premises, “A city in Itself.”

Some news reports said that 100,000 people visited the store on opening day, perhaps a grand exaggeration. Mayor J. Barry Mahool led the list of dignitaries, which also included the sons of A.S. Abell, founder of The Sun. The store’s competitors also took the grand tour — Max Hochschild, Louis Kohn, Jacob Hutzler, Louis Gutman and Leon Coblens, among others.

The stores aisles were filled with merchandise on opening day, but also with huge floral tributes sent by subcontractors and other well-wishers. String orchestras on a store balcony played until the last sightseer left and the key went in the front door.

The store liked promotions and those who made it in the first day received a blue china mug as a souvenir. These mugs still turn up at antique sales.

The store’s location on Fayette Street may not have been the founding brothers’ first choice. Shoppers preferred Howard and Lexington streets. The owners knew this all too well and had a tunnel built under Marion Street (actually a large alley in the rear), as well as a raised enclosed walkway, to link the Fayette Street store with a smaller property they had at the ever-popular Lexington Street. The now abandoned Marion Street tunnel is one of the many short underground passageways that occasionally gets rediscovered.

Bernheimer’s Fayette Street store had a fourth-floor restaurant, a commercial bakery and other traditional department appointments. Its basement had a complete meat and grocery department. The basement was also the place where the store once sold surplus ex-U.S. Army horses from World War I. The cavalry chargers wound up on Baltimore and Anne Arundel County farms.

It all worked out so well that in 1925, the prospering firm cut the ribbon on a new million-dollar headquarters at that once magical selling corner of Howard and Lexington. Bernheimer also began bringing in more expensive lines of goods, a policy that Baltimore shoppers ultimately rejected. Going high hat just did not fit, and on Sept. 9, 1927, the Bernheimer flags came down. The grand enterprise changed into the hands of the May Co., the national firm that has remained in Baltimore, under various names, including Hecht-May, Hecht’s and Macy’s.

The Fayette Street store continued on until it was made into the men’s department. The whole operation closed in 1989.

Comments / 3

Related
Wbaltv.com

Building owners hoping to create a literal 'BUZZ' around Baltimore

The owners of a Baltimore building are creating some local buzz by trying something new with their rooftop. It may look like an average downtown building at St. Paul and East Fayette streets, but something buzzworthy is happening on top. WBAL-TV 11 News visited an apiary 20 floors up from downtown atop the Wells Fargo Tower.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

The Halal Guys will open its first Baltimore City location

A fast-casual restaurant chain that got its start from a New York City street cart will open a location in downtown Baltimore. The Halal Guys -- a concept that specializes in gyros, chicken and falafel -- will move into a storefront at 400 E. Pratt St. across from the Inner Harbor. The space used to house Nalley Fresh, a local salad spot.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Construction to begin on $80 million White Marsh senior living community

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Construction is expected to begin this month on a nearly $80 million senior living community that will be part of the 113-acre master planned mixed-use development Villages of White Marsh. Called Monarch White Marsh and offering the continuum of care on a rental basis, the highly-amenitized community that is centrally located in Baltimore County will be connected to a … Continue reading "Construction to begin on $80 million White Marsh senior living community" The post Construction to begin on $80 million White Marsh senior living community appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Vermont State
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Real Estate
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
CBS Baltimore

Development Group To Begin Renovating Former Royal Farms Arena

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Contractors are poised to begin renovations at the former Royal Farms Arena, according to development company Oak View Group. The company will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony inside the lobby at 201 West Baltimore Street on Thursday, company staff said. The ceremony will start at 2 p.m.  Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is slated to attend the ceremony, according to company staff. Royal Farm’s naming rights at the arena expired at the end of May. The development company is referring to it as Baltimore Arena. The arena will re-open in February 2023, company staff said. Sporting events and concerts will return to the arena at that time, staff said.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Metro Center's sales office to close permanently

WASHINGTON — The Metro Center Station's sales office is scheduled to permanently close June 30, according to a press release. The office's shuttering comes as a change that was implemented for the 2023 budget and approved by the Metro Board of Directors. Metro said that the services that were...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Baltimore#Department Store#Souvenir#Bernheimer Department#The May Company#Baltimoreans
Bay Journal

Sample this: Disgruntled residents monitor Back River for pollution

Karen Wolf’s family has owned a house on Baltimore’s Back River since the 1920s. Generations have grown up there, on and in the water. Lately, though, Wolf has been questioning whether it’s safe to let her grandchildren go out on their pontoon boat. She’s worried they might get sick from being splashed by water tainted with sewage from the city’s problem-plagued wastewater treatment plant upriver.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
CBS Baltimore

Historians Describe How Diversity Acceptance Has Changed Landscape Of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Historians have found a rich LGBTQ history in Maryland, from rural counties to the city of Baltimore. Preservation Maryland conducted a broad context study on LGBTQ history in 2020, which makes Maryland the second state in the country to do so. The document and database is a historic collection of nearly 400 sites connected to the LGBTQ community from where people of note lived, gathered and advocated for their civil rights. “Everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in Maryland’s story,” Historian Nicholas Redding said. This includes the annual Baltimore Pride celebration. One of Maryland’s largest visibility events started in 1975 with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Fight Breaks Out Between Mail Carriers In Anne Arundel County

PASADENA, Md. – Residents of Pasadena, Maryland’s Sunset Beach community were forced to call 911 on Tuesday May 31st at 6:00 PM due to a physical altercation between two mail carriers on Rugby Road. According to an anonymous witness, her grandson spotted the two mail carriers driving their...
PASADENA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Several FOX45 viewers offer to help Baltimore mom whose benefits were stolen

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) - — Several viewers contacted FOX45 News after seeing the story of a Baltimore mother whose Temporary Cash Assistance benefits were stolen. Last week, Cortney Gillespie was emotional as she said $1,000 in benefits was taken from her account in May. She said she relies on...
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces deferred retirement option program for Baltimore County police officers, firefighters

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced that, following County Council approval, Baltimore County will now offer a Deferred Retirement Option Program (DROP) for police officers and firefighters hired after July 1, 2007. The program allows these employees who stay with the County for three years beyond their normal service retirement to earn a lump sum payment upon … Continue reading "Olszewski announces deferred retirement option program for Baltimore County police officers, firefighters" The post Olszewski announces deferred retirement option program for Baltimore County police officers, firefighters appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
passengerterminaltoday.com

Range of local and minority-owned stores open at BWI Marshall Airport

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) in Maryland has opened five new small, local and minority-operated stores in its terminal as part of its 2022 Launch Pad program. The openings follow a rigorous recruitment and selection process, in-depth training and certification, and onboarding over the past few months. Fraport Maryland...
BALTIMORE, MD
Real News Network

Training Days: Leaked disciplinary records of a Baltimore cop hired ‘post-Freddie Gray’ exemplify the limits of police reform

Back in April 2016, a Baltimore news report about “police recruiting perils after Freddie Gray” focused on a new police hire with an ideal origin story. Luke Shelley, a National Guardsman deployed here during the Baltimore Uprising in April 2015, had recently joined the Baltimore Police Department (BPD). As a guardsman, he had been stationed at Mondawmin Mall, ground zero for the rioting that took place on April 27, 2015, “an experience that convinced [Shelley] he wanted to serve the city,” local ABC affiliate WMAR reported.
BALTIMORE, MD
Channelocity

Most expensive Baltimore neighborhoods--do you own a home here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Baltimore, Maryland is a city rich in history. "Baltimore was established in 1729 and named for the Irish barony of Baltimore (seat of the Calvert family, proprietors of the colony of Maryland). It was created as a port for shipping tobacco and grain, and soon local waterways were being harnessed for flour milling."
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Executive Taps 8 People To Serve On Police Accountability Board

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced on Monday that he had nominated eight Anne Arundel County residents to serve on the county’s state-mandated Police Accountability Board, according to county officials. The nominees must be confirmed by the Anne Arundel County Council before they can take office, county officials said. Pittman named the following county residents: Dr. Shawn Ashworth, educator and nonprofit leader Barney Gomez, retired Special Agent and Vietnam veteran Kymberly Jackson, attorney and law professor Sarah Kivett, employee conduct investigator and former law enforcement officer Dr. Kenneth Moore, pastor, professor, and retired firefighter Jeanette Ortiz (chair), law and education policy expert Daniel Watkins, Board-certified Nurse Executive and behavioral health professional Anne Williams-Kinard, local business owner The list of eight was narrowed down from a pool of 89 interested candidates, Pittman said. “I want to thank the 89 residents who submitted applications to serve on this board. It shows our community’s dedication to justice and integrity,” he said. “I am confident those nominated will serve our County faithfully, and help us to grow trust and engagement between our police officers and the communities that they serve and protect.” The Anne Arundel County Council will hear the nominations on June 21, 2022.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy