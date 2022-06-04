ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles releasing Jahmai Jones is a reminder that nothing is given in a rebuild | ANALYSIS

By Andy Kostka, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yniFJ_0g0JWOqD00
The Orioles officially released second baseman Jahmai Jones, pictured during spring training, on Saturday, potentially ending the former top 100 prospect’s time with the organization. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A rebuild is an imperfect science, regardless of all the scouting and analytics that dictate modern-day baseball transactions. There can still be misses, or injuries that derail a player once thought to be a centerpiece, and three moves in recent months from the Orioles show as much.

The latest came Saturday, when second baseman Jahmai Jones cleared unconditional waivers and was released — potentially ending the former top 100 prospect’s time with the Orioles. He could always re-sign, particularly as he rehabilitates from the Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery he underwent last week.

But the release of Jones is the most recent reminder yet of the imperfect process of trading for unproven yet promising young players. And with another trade deadline approaching at the beginning of August in which the Orioles will likely be sellers, there could be more deals made without any guarantees they’ll get major league contributors in return for the ones they give up.

And Jones, who the Orioles acquired in a deal that sent right-hander Alex Cobb — as well as about $10 million to cover much of the last year of Cobb’s contract — to the Los Angeles Angels in February 2021, could be the primary example, with an injury and his release within a week.

“He’s still a young guy,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Hopefully he’s got a long career ahead of him. Just one of those — that’s a tough injury that puts you out for a year or so. Like I said, he’s still young, and hopefully he can have a good career ahead of him.”

There are other recent examples of prospects the Orioles appeared high on before circumstances required their removal from the 40-man roster or they be placed on waivers.

Left-hander Kevin Smith and a low-level prospect were acquired from the New York Mets in exchange for right-hander Miguel Castro, but Smith passed through waivers this offseason, removing him from the 40-man roster as his results at the minor league level left much to be desired.

Right-hander Isaac Mattson joined Baltimore alongside right-handers Zach Peek, Kyle Bradish and Kyle Brnovich from the Angels in exchange for right-hander Dylan Bundy in December 2019. Mattson made his major league debut last season but was removed from the 40-man roster in April, a major regression for another trade piece.

Both Mattson and Smith passed through waivers unclaimed, unwanted on another team’s 40-man roster not long after Baltimore sought them out in trades. Jones did the same, a sign the Orioles were moving on — at least for the moment — from all three.

When the Orioles traded for Jones, it seemed to signal a change in organizational direction. For much of executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias’ tenure in Baltimore, the organization targeted younger talent in the lower reaches of the farm system.

The Orioles diverged from that in trading Cobb for Jones in a one-for-one deal. Jones had already made his major league debut with the Angels, seemingly accelerating his time to reach the big leagues in Baltimore.

But after 72 plate appearances in 2021 with a .149 batting average, Jones was sent back to the minors. He might return in the future, but it was another reminder that trades — for current major leaguers or those viewed as future major leaguers — is an uncertain business with no guarantees.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s salty response to Angels losing streak question will raise eyebrows

The Los Angeles Angels have now dropped 12 games in a row following Monday’s defeat at the hands of the Red Sox. The Halos were expected to compete this season and started out the 2022 campaign strong. But they are now under .500 and manager Joe Maddon’s job security is wearing thin. Maddon’s salty response to a fairly basic question after Monday’s loss will raise eyebrows as well.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees preparing to get a huge bullpen piece back in August

The New York Yankees have been plagued by injury the past few weeks, specifically in their bullpen. Having lost Chad Green to Tommy John surgery, Jonathan Loáisiga to shoulder discomfort, and Aroldis Chapman to Achilles tendinitis, manager Aaron Boone has been forced to lean on several younger options to smooth over the losses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 best options to replace Joe Maddon as Angels manager

The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon amidst a 12-game losing streak that has seen them go from a first-place squad to a playoff afterthought. The Angels must have had some semblance of urgency, as they likely watched the Philadelphia Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi last week amid their own struggles.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Mike Elias
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Miguel Castro
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty’s 2-word reaction to several Rays players’ anti-pride patch stance

St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty shared a bold 2-word reaction to several Tampa Bay Rays players refusing to wear the LGBTQ+ patch on their uniforms. MLB teams have been partaking in “Gay Pride Nights” over the past week amid June being pride month. Teams have also been wearing pride logos on their uniforms as a result. However, certain members of the Tampa Bay Rays did not feel comfortable sporting the logo on their uniforms due to religions beliefs.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#The Los Angeles Angels
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays refusal to wear Pride logo signals a deeper issue in the MLB

The decision that five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers made in refusing to support Pride Night indicates that true LGBTQ+ support in the MLB has a long way to go. In recent years, the MLB has made strides in publicly supporting the LGBTQ+ community, especially in the month of June. More and more teams are participating in Pride Night, in which teams emblazon their uniforms with rainbow colors.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC Sports

Phillies promote dominant pitching prospect Painter

Andrew Painter is going to the Shore. The Phillies have promoted the 19-year-old pitching prospect to their High A Jersey Shore club after a couple of dominant months at Low A Clearwater. Painter will make his first start for the BlueClaws on Sunday. The team is on the road all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Giants demote struggling Bart, make trade with Phillies for Wynns

The San Francisco Giants optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart to Triple-A, the club announced Wednesday. Bart slashed .156/.296/.300 with four homers over 36 games for the Giants this season. The 25-year-old was expected to take over for Buster Posey after the star backstop retired during the offseason. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Chicago

Morel homers off game's first pitch, but it's mostly downhill for Cubs as they lose to Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini hit successive homers, sparking a power surge that carried the Baltimore Orioles past the Chicago Cubs 9-3 on a rainy Tuesday night.Jorge Mateo, Austin Hays and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who beat the Cubs for the first time in seven tries since 2008.Reliever Bryan Baker (2-3) earned the win after allowing one run and one hit over 1 1/3 innings.Christopher Morel homered on the game's first pitch off rookie Kyle Bradish and has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games to begin his career, extending his Cubs' record. Morel...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles vs. Cubs game Wednesday rained out, postponed to Aug. 18

The finale of the Orioles’ two-game interleague series against the Chicago Cubs was rained out Wednesday after a delay of nearly two hours. The teams will make up the contest at Camden Yards at 3:05 p.m. Aug. 18, which was previously a day off. Tickets for Wednesday’s postponed game will be valid for the makeup game or can be exchanged for any other Orioles home game this season. The Orioles ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy