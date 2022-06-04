See 'Buried in Barstow' star Angie Harmon's most stunning looks of all time

Andy Cohen says he might give his children his remaining frozen embryos. Now that he's happily raising two kids who were born via surrogate, Andy Cohen says he might pass on the remaining embryos to his children some day. On the June 6 edition of SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live," the Bravo exec was asked about plans for any other embryos he may have frozen. "I have a few. I can't remember. I think I have three left?" Andy told the host. "You know what I'm thinking — this is crazy — but if either of them cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they'll defrost their sibling and raise them," he added. "Is that a weird thought?" Today.com reports it's a perfectly valid idea, actually, as do the folks at the National Embryo Donation Center, which coordinates embryo donation for those who may be finished having kids. Andy, 54, welcomed his first child, Benjamin, in 2019. Andy's daughter Lucy — a "biological sibling" to her big brother, Andy told Jeff — was born in April 2022.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO