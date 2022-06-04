ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street is panicking about a recession. But consumer spending and cooling inflation means it's not going to happen, a US strategist argues.

By Harry Robertson
 4 days ago
Americans still have plenty of money to spend, Truist has said. MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
  • The dreaded 'R' word is on everybody's lips, with more and more Wall Street analysts predicting a US recession.
  • But Mike Skordeles of Truist said the consumer is strong and inflation will cool, and that supports the economy.
  • He told Insider the economy is likely headed for a rockier patch, but says recession fears are overblown.

TerYon
4d ago

Yes, and last year you said inflation was only temporary, and releasing oil reserves would bring gas prices down, and throwing around all that money in 2021 wouldn’t contribute to inflation. And throwing around more money this year won’t impact inflation much.

Michael Mills
4d ago

fact: we are in the middle of a recession. will be reported in July. does it mean the sky is falling? dont know. i dont operate that way. i just adjust my plans and take action in my own financial house. about all you can do

M Reynolds
4d ago

My son works for a programming company, they just laid-off 50% of their work force. Unfortunately, we are in for it!

