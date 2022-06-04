ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London is getting its own version of New York's High Line — take a look at the $60 million plans

By Ryan Hogg
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Artist's impression of the Camden High Line.

Hayes Davidson

  • London is planning to build a $63 million High Line similar to the original in New York.
  • The High Line will stretch 3/4 of a mile between tourist hotspot Camden Town and Kings Cross.
  • The project is expected to attract up to 1.5 million visitors a year.

London is getting its own version of the High Line, a popular New York tourist attraction that millions of people visit a year.

The project, led by James Corner Field Operations, the practice behind the New York Highline, and Camden-based practice vPPR Architects, is expected to be completed in 2025 at a cost of 50 million pounds ($63 million).

Simon Pitkeathley, the CEO of Camden Town Unlimited, the team behind the planning of the High Line, told Insider he wanted the space between Camden and Kings Cross to become a tourist attraction in its own right.

The construction is expected to take place in three phases, with four entrances between Camden Gardens, near the popular Camden Town tourist mecca and York Way, near King's Cross station, a major rail hub.

Take a look at what the High Line will look like when it's finally constructed, subject to further planning permission.

The London High Line was designed by the same team that dreamed up the 1.5 mile High Line in New York, which attracts 8 million visitors a year.
The High Line in New York.

AP

The route will begin near the popular tourist destination of Camden High Street, London's fourth-most visited attraction, according to Savills.
Camden High Street.

Getty Images

Visitors will enter at Camden Gardens, the first phase of the project.
Camden Gardens looking north.

Camden Town Unlimited

The first phase will take visitors to the Camden Road rail and Overground station.
Camden Town bridge sign, beside Camden Road Overground Station.

Getty Images

The High Line will go over a disused railway line, and beside the existing rail system. Simon Pitkeathley described it as being "like seeing trains in the wild."
Artist's imagining of Camden High Line

Hayes Davidson

The High Line will act as a walkway as well as a park. It's expected to attract up to 1.5 million people a. year. It's also expected to open up local green space to 10,000 residents that previously didn't have any.
Woodland seating grove.

Camden Town Unilimited.

Simon Pitkeathley said the key thing the team learned from the designers of the New York High Line was to get community buy-in first, instead of forgetting about local residents.
Edible Garden on Camden High Line.

Camden Town Unlimited

The High Line will run through to King's Cross station, the scene of Harry Potter's Platform 9 3/4, with trains connecting across the UK and to European destinations such as Paris and Amsterdam from the adjoining St Pancras station.
King's Cross Station (right), with St Pancras on the left.

Getty Images

Take a look at the Camden High Line from above.
Artist's imagining of the Camden High Line.

Hayes Davidson

