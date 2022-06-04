London is getting its own version of New York's High Line — take a look at the $60 million plans
London is getting its own version of the High Line, a popular New York tourist attraction that millions of people visit a year.
The project, led by James Corner Field Operations, the practice behind the New York Highline, and Camden-based practice vPPR Architects, is expected to be completed in 2025 at a cost of 50 million pounds ($63 million).
Simon Pitkeathley, the CEO of Camden Town Unlimited, the team behind the planning of the High Line, told Insider he wanted the space between Camden and Kings Cross to become a tourist attraction in its own right.
The construction is expected to take place in three phases, with four entrances between Camden Gardens, near the popular Camden Town tourist mecca and York Way, near King's Cross station, a major rail hub.
Take a look at what the High Line will look like when it's finally constructed, subject to further planning permission.The London High Line was designed by the same team that dreamed up the 1.5 mile High Line in New York, which attracts 8 million visitors a year. The route will begin near the popular tourist destination of Camden High Street, London's fourth-most visited attraction, according to Savills. Visitors will enter at Camden Gardens, the first phase of the project. The first phase will take visitors to the Camden Road rail and Overground station. The High Line will go over a disused railway line, and beside the existing rail system. Simon Pitkeathley described it as being "like seeing trains in the wild." The High Line will act as a walkway as well as a park. It's expected to attract up to 1.5 million people a. year. It's also expected to open up local green space to 10,000 residents that previously didn't have any. Simon Pitkeathley said the key thing the team learned from the designers of the New York High Line was to get community buy-in first, instead of forgetting about local residents. The High Line will run through to King's Cross station, the scene of Harry Potter's Platform 9 3/4, with trains connecting across the UK and to European destinations such as Paris and Amsterdam from the adjoining St Pancras station. Take a look at the Camden High Line from above. Read the original article on Business Insider
