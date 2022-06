At the Basalt pool, you can get two bags of chips for $1. “I buy big boxes at Walmart so I try to make it fair,” says Matthew, the head lifeguard guy, his mop of strawberry blond shoulder-length hair poking out from under his backwards baseball hat. He is one of these guys who is so ageless he could be anywhere from a weathered-looking 20-something to a youthful 40. He bops around the pool on the balls of his feet, as if dancing to a little jig only he can hear. He’s friendly to everyone and knows all the kids by name even though the pool just opened for the summer last week.

BASALT, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO