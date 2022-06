Reddit users went off on a person who claimed in a forum that she and her husband skipped catering their wedding so they could afford an appearance by Mickey and Minnie Mouse. "My fiancée (M30) and I just got married two months ago and we had our dream wedding," Reddit user throwaway_family9525 said in the post on the AmIAnAsshole, or AITA, forum.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO