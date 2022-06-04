ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Black leaders aren't surprised Roe is at risk, but they're prepared for the aftermath

By Janelle Griffith
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Donald Trump was elected president, Marcela Howell, the founder and executive director of a national reproductive justice advocacy group in Washington, D.C., said she and other leaders immediately began to consider ways to protect Roe v. Wade should it come under attack. After a leaked draft opinion last...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 70

Tom
4d ago

1. These groups being pro choice. Maybe the first “choice” they should make is better forethought and responsible actions “in the bedroom” and with whom. 2. Of course, when all other arguments are stalemating, run to the cry wolf “racism” claims.

Reply(21)
20
Dawne Ciambrone
4d ago

What is the Athemath really they gonna start some kind of rally and start some kind of hooten and hollering we really don’t care right now what they want is less important than the way our country is being Run by these Democrats but have an abortion is more important what’s going on right now are you serious get over yourself no one said you couldn’t have one

Reply(1)
9
AFTER?THOUGHT
4d ago

Abortion is between a woman and God, not the government. And far as Black woman go abortion was made specifically for them, although it shouldn't be used as a means of contraception with so many other options available.

Reply(23)
10
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Black People#Abortion Clinic#Racism#The Supreme Court#The Guttmacher Institute
