It's important to keep money in a savings account for emergencies. Once your emergency fund is complete, investing your extra cash is a smart move. You'll often hear that your first financial priority should be to build yourself an emergency fund. And to that end, a good goal is to sock away enough cash in your savings account to cover three to six months of essential expenses. (Some experts, in fact, say that having up to a year's worth of expenses in cash is a good bet.)

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 20 HOURS AGO