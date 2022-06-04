Find the best pimento cheese dishes in Columbia and get free stuff at the same time. Here’s how

If you’re a pimento cheese fanatic or just someone looking to expand your foodie horizons and get some free stuff, you’re in luck.

Experience Columbia SC announced Thursday that it has relaunched its Pimento Cheese Passport. This time, the passport features 17 fishes highlighting the cheesy Southern staple, along with a new mobile experience.

“Pimento cheese in Columbia dates back to 1912, when one of the first recipes was published in a local cookbook and we feel honored to continue its legacy with the re-launch of the passport,” Charlene Slaughter, APR, director of communications for Experience Columbia SC, said in a press release. “This passport includes a dozen returning locations from our debut pimento cheese passport in 2019 and five new spots for this year all found throughout our beautiful city.”

Visitors and residents can get started planning their pimento cheese journey by visiting the Experience Columbia SC Pimento Cheese webpage and downloading their passports.

Featured dishes range from a classic pimento cheese dip with pita chips to a Southern egg roll made with pimento cheese and pulled pork. Check in to the restaurant through the passport upon arrival and order the featured pimento cheese dish to collect a digital passport stamp.

Prizes will be offered to participants in three tiers: first at five restaurants, second at 10 restaurants and lastly, after visiting all 17 participating restaurants.

Any participant who visits five restaurants from the passport will receive a Pimento Cheese Passport mug or pint glass, alternating with each winner.





In the second tier, each participant who visits 10 restaurants will get a Pimento Cheese Passport t-shirt.





For the final tier and grand prize, any participant who visits all 17 participating locations will receive a mug, pint glass, t-shirt, and $50 gift card to their favorite Pimento Cheese Passport restaurant.





Here’s a list of the participating restaurants.