Mueller delivers time and again as Monty Tech softball advances in Div. 3 state tournament

FITCHBURG — By the way she swung the bat on Friday afternoon, you’d never have known Monty Tech junior catcher Jess Mueller had been mired in a week-long slump.

The Bulldogs’ cleanup hitter broke out of the slump in a big way, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including a third-inning single which drove in the game-tying run, as No. 28 Monty Tech eliminated No. 37 Dennis-Yarmouth from the MIAA Division 3 state tournament with an 8-4 victory in a preliminary round game at Bulldog Field.

Monty Tech (16-5) will travel to No. 5 Middleborough (17-4) for a Round of 32 contest, Monday, at 7 p.m.

In addition to Mueller’s big day at the plate, the Bulldogs also received two hits, including an RBI double, from Ashley Sevigny and Danielle Belliveau reached safely on a pair of infield singles, stole four bases and scored two runs.

“Jess is getting back. She had about a four or five-game hiatus on hitting, but she’s back to hitting nice, hard-hit groundballs. Even the out that she made for a double play was hit hard. She did a nice job, Bailey (Tammaro) did a good job pitching, and Ashley had a couple of hits,” said longtime Bulldogs head coach Dave Reid. “Obviously, Middleborough is going to be tough, but we’re looking forward to it,” said Bulldogs head coach Dave Reid. “We got to the next round and that’s what counts.”

In the biggest game of the season thus far, Mueller rediscovered the hitting stroke which allowed her to hit at a .700 clip over the first three weeks of the season. The junior grounded an RBI single up the middle during a two-run first inning, lined a single to center which chased home Tammaro with the game-tying run in the third inning and laced a single to left-center while batting with the bases loaded in the sixth.

The third hit, which came an inning after Dennis-Yarmouth had squandered a bases-loaded, one-out opportunity in a 6-4 contest, drove in two crucial insurance runs for the Bulldogs.

“I was a feeling a little nervous. Bases loaded, I really just wanted to do something productive for my team,” Mueller said of her sixth-inning hit. “If I think too much then I’ll strike out. If I think too little, I’ll probably get out, so it’s definitely finding that perfect medium and trusting myself that I have the fundamentals down and that I am a good hitter.”

Mueller said she strives to keep the same approach at the plate regardless of the outcomes.

“When I get up at the plate, the first thing I think about is my hands. I think about really driving through the ball and I pick a spot on the field where I want to hit it based off the situations. A runner on third, I’m trying to get it to right field and different stuff like that,” she said. “I try to focus on all the people who are in my corner, especially my dad (watching) out in center field and my coaches who have supported me. I focus on them and what I can do to help them.”

Tammaro was the beneficiary of the run support. The left-hander allowed four runs, two earned, on five hits and struck out five.

Though she struggled with her command at times — she walked two and hit a batter — she also pitched her way out of the bases-loaded jam in the fifth by collecting a strikeout and inducing a shallow pop-up which second baseman Ashley Sevigny ran down behind the first base bag.

“She started the year and wasn’t going to pitch hardly at all, but then one of my other pitchers wasn’t on the team after the first week because of academic problems,” said Reid. “I didn’t know if she was good for seven full innings of strength, but she did it today.”

A two-hour bus ride from Cape Cod to northern Central Mass did little to hamper the visiting Dolphins, who took advantage of a Monty Tech error to pounce on Tammaro and grab three runs in the top of the first inning.

Savannah Azoff delivered the big blow for Dennis-Yarmouth, a two-run double to right-center field, and she took third on the Bulldogs’ throw to the plate. Azoff tallied the Dolphins’ third run of the game on Julia Hicks’ groundout to third.

Monty Tech grabbed two runs in the bottom of the frame, but Dennis-Yarmouth threatened again in the second.

Hit by a pitch to start the inning, Alexa Barboza took second on a passed ball. Two outs later, Gabby Tanon grounded a base hit to center field which all but assured the Dolphins of another run, but Seymour fielded the ball cleanly and fired a strike to Mueller to cut Barboza down at the plate for the final out of the inning.

“When Bailey pitches it weakens our outfield because normally we have Bailey in center and Hannah in left,” said Reid, “so that was big.”

Friday’s victory was the Bulldogs’ first in state tournament play since 2009 when Monty Tech, as the Central Mass. district champion, defeated Western Mass. champ Turners Falls, 4-1, in a state semifinal contest.