Jubliee – live: Queen pulls out of Epsom Derby as Lilibet celebrates first birthday

The Queen will not attend the Epsom Derby today after also missing the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that her Majesty is expected to watch the major sporting event on television at Windsor Castle, after experiencing “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities on Thursday.

It comes after the Archbishop of York has praised the Queen for her “staunch constancy” as well as continuing to be faithful to the pledges she made when ascending to the throne, during a historic platinum jubilee service.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Cardiff, Wales today ahead of a jubilee concert at Cardiff Castle while Prince Edward and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex will visit Northern Ireland for festivites.

Stars and members of the royal family will take to the stage for the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert, aired live from 7.30pm outside Buckingham Palace in celebration of the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet, also celebrates her first birthday today at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.