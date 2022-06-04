ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Jubliee – live: Queen pulls out of Epsom Derby as Lilibet celebrates first birthday

By Liam James,Tom Batchelor,Peony Hirwani and Joe Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBm1i_0g0JQ3bT00

The Queen will not attend the Epsom Derby today after also missing the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that her Majesty is expected to watch the major sporting event on television at Windsor Castle, after experiencing “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities on Thursday.

It comes after the Archbishop of York has praised the Queen for her “staunch constancy” as well as continuing to be faithful to the pledges she made when ascending to the throne, during a historic platinum jubilee service.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Cardiff, Wales today ahead of a jubilee concert at Cardiff Castle while Prince Edward and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex will visit Northern Ireland for festivites.

Stars and members of the royal family will take to the stage for the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert, aired live from 7.30pm outside Buckingham Palace in celebration of the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet, also celebrates her first birthday today at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.

Comments / 4

Related
Hello Magazine

Happy 1st birthday Lilibet Diana! A look at her first year in the Sussex family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into the world on 4 June 2021 and while the royal couple have kept her out of the limelight for the most part, we have been treated to the odd glimpse of Lili's first year. Here are Lilibet's biggest milestones…
NFL
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Vogue Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Daughter Lilibet’s First Birthday Portrait

On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, turned one year old—and the family has released a new portrait to celebrate. Taken by Misan Harriman, it shows Lilibet smiling on the grounds of the Sussexes’ home, Frogmore Cottage, during her birthday party. She wears a powder blue dress and a bow over her full head of red hair.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Archie is the cutest, well-mannered boy and Lilibet is beautiful': Meghan Markle's hairdresser George Northwood reveals details about Duke and Duchess' family - as fans remain desperate to catch a glimpse of the children at the Queen's Jubilee

Meghan Markle's hairdresser and close friend has revealed how the Duke and Duchess' son Archie is the 'cutest, well mannered boy' while their baby girl Lilibet is 'beautiful'. George Northwood, who recently jetted out to the Netherlands to do Meghan's beauty while she attended the Invictus Games with husband, shared a post on Instagram with several images of the Duchess today.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
St Paul
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Is this Lilibet’s birthday cake? Harry, Meghan’s wedding baker shares photos

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday. Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji. The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower. While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond. Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design. “Frilly,” she captioned the snap. “👀 Fri-lili?!”...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Heir Warned About Meghan Markle's Political Plans, Duke Will Reportedly Face 'Serious Problem' With Harry's Wife's Ambitions

Prince Charles is warned ahead of the possibility of Meghan Markle joining politics in the U.S. Many believed that when Prince Harry's wife does so, it may cause a problem in the royal household. Prince Charles Could Allegedly Face Problems If Meghan Markle Pursues A Career In Politics. Many believed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epsom Derby#British Royal Family#Uk#Platinum Party#Frogmore Cottage
Elle

Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lilibet Have Officially Met

Queen Elizabeth II and her great-granddaughter Lilibet “Lili” have officially met, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that Lili and the Queen had their first meeting on Thursday after Trooping the Colour. Lili's big brother and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's oldest son Archie, 3, was also there to see the Queen again.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Royals
Hello Magazine

Prince Charles gets uncontrollable fit of laughter - and Prince William and Camilla's reaction is hilarious

The royal family united on Sunday to attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in honour of the Queen's 70 years of the throne. The incredible event featured many acts, but as the final part of the pageant, which featured carnival floats, appeared in front of the royal box, Prince Charles couldn't help but laugh uncontrollably - and it was all captured on video.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton struggles with endearingly relatable mum moment during Jubilee Pageant - WATCH

He's back! After a day off while his older brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited Cardiff with their parents and then attended the amazing Party at the Palace on Saturday evening, Prince Louis was back in the royal fold for the Jubilee Pageant on the Mall on Sunday afternoon. And we are so glad this cheeky little four-year-old was back in the public eye!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

All aboard! Meghan Markle donned £995 naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead for BBQ with Prince Harry and Archie - days before she is due to travel to the UK for Queen's Jubilee

The Duchess of Sussex donned a naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead as she attended a BBQ over the weekend with the Duke. Meghan Markle, 40, has been on hand to support her husband Prince Harry, 37, and his polo team, Los Padres, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in recent weeks.
TRAVEL
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Departure Forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “Kickstart Their Star Quality,” Expert Says

As a former actress, it was Meghan Markle that had long been used to glittery red carpets. But, say experts, Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family has now forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “kickstart their star quality,” as the couple “have stepped up their glitzy appearances,” The Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Looks Gorgeous In Official Platinum Jubilee Portrait At Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II has released a brand-new portrait for her Platinum Jubilee! The specially commissioned photograph was unveiled on June 1 and shows the smiling 96-year-old monarch sitting on a bench below a window in Windsor Castle’s Victoria Vestibule, per Today. The Queen looked elegant but relaxed in a light blue wool coat and skirt set. The set, which was designed by Angela Kelly, had embroidered white embellishments lining the opening of the jacket and the neckline. Queen Elizabeth II accessorized with two pearl necklaces and her engagement ring from her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was captured on May 25 and shows a statue of King Charles II in the background. Ranald Mackechnie, who has photographed the royal family twice before, was tapped to take the special portrait.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

687K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy