Queen to miss Epsom Derby as jubilee celebrations continue

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen will not be attending the Epsom Derby on Saturday (4 June).

The 96-year-old monarch, a lifelong fan of horse racing, is expected to watch the event on television instead.

The Queen missed the national service of thanksgiving on Friday after experiencing "some discomfort" during jubilee celebrations on Thursday.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to have told an attendee at a Guildhall reception that the Queen had a “lovely time” on Thursday but found the day “very tiring”.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

