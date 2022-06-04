Soul Hackers 2 Special Broadcast Announced for June 8, 2022

Click here to read the full article. Canada’s Amcomri Entertainment has belatedly announced that it has acquired the assets of Australia- and U.K.-based Flame Media, a distributor and library owner of factual and documentary TV content. Flame Media has approximately 2,200 hours and more than 500 titles of high-end factual programming in its library. Its key library titles include: “Outback Truckers” and “Outback Opal Hunters” from Prospero Productions; “The Moors Murders” from MAP TV; and “Life in Colour with David Attenborough,” from Humble Bee Films and SeaLight Pictures. The transaction closed approximately 15 months after the death of Flame Media founder and CEO John Caldon. The addition of Flame increases...

BUSINESS ・ 38 MINUTES AGO