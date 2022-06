The prestigious Brookings Institution on Wednesday placed its president, retired four-star Gen. John Allen, on administrative leave during a federal investigation of an illegal lobbying campaign on behalf of Qatar. The FBI recently searched Allen's electronic data as part of a federal probe into the Persian Gulf nation's influence campaign in 2017, The Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing an April 15 search warrant application evidently made public by mistake. An FBI agent said in an affidavit included in the application that there is "substantial evidence" Allen knowingly violated federal foreign lobbying laws, made false statements, and withheld "incriminating" documents. The federal...

POLITICS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO