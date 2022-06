OXFORD, PA — A Philadelphia man has been charged with providing false identification to law enforcement by the Oxford Borough Police Department. Authorities state that on April 3, 2022, the Oxford Police responded to the Whitehall Acres Apartments for a reported domestic disturbance. Contact was made with a male, later identified as 26-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor, who provided the police with a false name and date of birth. On April 25, police made contact with the management at Whitehall Acres who provided Police with the male’s proper identity. It was determined that he had an active Chester County Bench Warrant and provided false information to avoid the arrest.

