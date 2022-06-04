Read full article on original website
Kevin Huerter details Kings mistakes following 120-117 loss to his former Hawks team
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Kevin Huerter gives his observations of what went wrong for Sacramento, following Wednesday’s 120-117 loss to Atlanta, playing against his former Hawks team and the experience gained from the many close games they’ve played in that have been decided in the closing seconds.
Kings head coach Mike Brown on what the Kings can learn in loss to Hawks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown identifies the turning point for his team following Sacramento’s 120-117 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the defensive lapses experienced by his team down the stretch and what they can learn from it.
Domantas Sabonis discusses costly missed free throws in the Kings 120-117 loss to the Hawks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis details the defensive lapses down the stretch of Wednesday’s 120-117 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the costly two free throws he missed in the final minute of the game and Sacramento being in so many game decided in the closing seconds.
Heading to Houston, Jazz look to get back on track
For the first month of the season, the Utah Jazz were the surprise of the NBA, and even a stretch
