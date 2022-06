GREENWICH — Greenwich Communities will soon unveil years of work on Phase II of its Armstrong Court renovations, an improvement project that cost about $27 million . As part of Phase II of the project, 42 units in Buildings 1, 3 and 6 were completely renovated. One- and two-bedroom apartments were turned into two- and three-bedroom units, with new appliances and new kitchens as well as additional bathrooms added to some units.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO