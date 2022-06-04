Vermont is stopping free COVID testing on June 25. Here's what you need to know.

Vermonters have until June 25 to take advantage of free COVID tests at state sites.

The Vermont Department of Health announced June 1 that all free COVID testing through state-run sites will cease June 25.

This includes PCR testing and take-home tests, which can be picked up through June 25 at the state testing sites.

In the comment section of their Twitter announcement, the Department of Health said that the state is ending testing due to declining federal funds and declining demand for PCR testing.

PCR tests must be processed through a lab and are more sensitive to the virus while antigen tests, one type of home test, are less sensitive but can determine if a person is contagious.

Home tests can also be Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests or NAAT tests which are more sensitive than antigen tests but less sensitive than PCR tests, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Health Department said that take-home tests, which are available at most pharmacies and can be purchased at no cost with insurance, and testing through primary care providers will likely be enough to serve Vermonters' needs going forward.

Many twitter commenters seemed to disagree, citing continued cases in schools and the recent surge of cases in May that now is declining according to state data.

In the Burlington area, there are health care providers who will continue offering PCR tests to the public, but at a cost. ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care charges $139 for a test for those without insurance coverage, plus a lab fee of an unspecified amount. Garnet charges $250 for a test.

Ask your primary care provider about pricing through their office.

Billions of dollars for vaccines, testing and treatments is tied up in Congress with no clear sign of whether the bill authorizing dispersal of COVID funds will be passed.

Contact Urban Change Reporter Lilly St. Angelo at lstangelo@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @lilly_st_ang

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont is stopping free COVID testing on June 25. Here's what you need to know.