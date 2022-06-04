Cumberland County Schools Standout Seniors include teen mom, debate champ, composer

About 3,500 graduates will receive diplomas this year from Cumberland County's 17 high schools. School officials say they believe the graduates are confident, competitive and ready for life. The graduates are bright and ambitious, planning to attend some of the top colleges and universities, serve in the military or begin their careers.

The graduation ceremonies for Cumberland County Schools began on May 26, with the final one scheduled to take place on June 7.

Each year, a graduating senior at each public high school is named by Cumberland County Schools as a "Standout Senior." These graduates are considered to be exceptionally hard-working students who have overcome incredible odds to graduate.

Here are their stories.

Aiana Abron: Alger B. Wilkins High School

Educators at Alger B. Wilkins High School know that relationships can make all the difference. In fact, the school incorporates the Communities In Schools’ caring philosophy and approach, combining strong personal relationships between staff and students with an intense focus on academic achievement.

For Aiana Abron, that extra care was just what she needed to succeed. After a rough start to high school, soon she will graduate from Alger B. Wilkins, thanks to her determination along with the teachers, counselors and staff who went above and beyond to help her.

Click the link to see a video and photos and read more about Aiana.

More: PHOTOS: Alger B. Wilkins High School graduation ceremony

Jedidiah Coon: Cape Fear High School

For Jedidiah “Jed” Coon, life hasn’t always been easy.

He has faced many challenges but has chosen to embrace the chance for opportunity. As a senior at Cape Fear High School, Jed is considered an unaccompanied youth student. Luckily, he was welcomed by a friend’s family who has provided unconditional encouragement and support during his junior and senior years of high school.

Click the link to see a video and photos and read more about Jed.

More: PHOTOS: Cape Fear High School graduation ceremony

Jefferson Skinner: Cross Creek Early College High School

If someone was to ask Jefferson Skinner if he would rather be successful as a student, masterful as an artist or exceptional as a global citizen, he would probably ask why he has to choose. After a distinguished high school career, this Cross Creek Early College High School (CCECHS) senior is about to start his adult life with a two-year mission in a developing country.

As an eighth-grader, Jefferson was interested in attending the Cumberland International Early College Choice Program for its emphasis on language studies. However, during a student-led tour of CCECHS, he says the administration’s and students’ warmth instantly made him feel like a member of the ‘Cross Creek family,’ and he knew that was where he belonged.

Click the link to see a video and photos and read more about Jefferson.

More: PHOTOS: Cross Creek Early College High School graduation ceremony

Elaura Dalton: Cumberland Academy Virtual School

Elaura Dalton’s favorite poem is “The Road Not Taken” by American poet Robert Frost.

The teen mom says that every day she reflects on the last three lines of the poem: “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I –

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.”

“Considering the fact that there aren’t many teen moms in our school district, I took the road less traveled,” said the 17-year-old. “Becoming a mom this soon is not what I had planned. My life is totally opposite of what I had imagined.”

Click the link to see a video and photos and read more about Elaura.

More: PHOTOS: Cumberland Academy graduation ceremony

Arianna Herring: Cumberland International Early College

Cumberland International Early College (CIECHS) senior Arianna Herring is someone you may not want to challenge to a battle of wits. This incredible young woman is a two-time national qualifier in Speech and Debate and a National Champion in Original Oratory, placing 4th overall at the 2021 National Catholic Forensics League Championship.

In addition to being the CIECHS Speech and Debate team captain, Arianna is the Student Body President and an active member of the Student Government Association. Outside of her school appointments, she was elected as a member of the Student Voices Committee by North Carolina State Superintendent Mark Johnson and has served as a Student Representative for the Cumberland County Board of Education.

Click the link to see a video and photos and read more about Arianna.

More: PHOTOS: Cumberland International Early College High School graduation ceremony

Luis Mancilla-Vazquez: Cumberland Polytechnic High School

The school counselor at Cumberland Polytechnic High School (CPHS), described Luis Mancilla-Vazquez, a 2022 graduate, as “sincere, mature, responsible, dependable and hardworking.” Luis’ professors in Industrial Programming and 3D Computer Design at Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC) said, “as always, he (Luis) performs above and beyond expectations.”

Those are not the only phrases used to describe this 17-year-old who aspires to one day start his own tech company. This year, Luis will be the first Hispanic male in the school’s history to graduate with an associate’s degree in engineering.

Click the link to see a video and photos and read more about Luis.

More: PHOTOS: Cumberland Polytechnic High School graduation ceremony

Nichelle Isabella Smith: Douglas Byrd High School

High school should be a time for students to grow academically, develop self-confidence and figure out who they want to become. It's a time for fostering friendships and spending time on schoolwork, extracurricular activities and making memories.

But for Douglas Byrd High School (DBHS) senior Nichelle Smith, the past few years have brought many challenges. During her freshman year, Nichelle sustained a foot injury that ended her ability to play soccer and has since assisted her sister as she manages a chronic illness. Throughout Nichelle's time at DBHS, her family experienced additional stressors brought on by her father's active-duty military deployments, as well as her grandfather's death during Nichelle's junior year. Also, Nichelle has dealt with some learning challenges.

Click the link to see a video and photos and read more about Nichelle.

More: PHOTOS: Douglas Byrd High School graduation ceremony

Tamrian Gibbs: E.E Smith High School

In Tamrian Gibbs’ family, military roots run deep.

Her father currently serves in the U.S. Air Force while her brother is in the Air Force Reserves. Additionally, her grandfather and uncle served in the U.S. Army.

Tamrian has excelled throughout high school. Involved in numerous extracurricular activities, Tamrian is graduating in the top 20 of her class with a 3.81 GPA. She has had many offers to attend college but has decided to follow in her family’s footsteps and enlist in the U.S. Navy right after high school.

Click the link to see video and photos and read more about Tamrian.

More: PHOTOS: E.E. Smith High School graduation ceremony

Forsby Quick: Gray's Creek High School

Two years of remote and hybrid learning did not stop Gray's Creek High School (GCHS) senior Forsby Quick from developing and advancing his love for music. He has always had high standards and expectations for himself— both academically and musically—and is graduating at 17 years old after just three years in high school.

"Forsby's drive to learn all that he can and take advantage of every opportunity is incredible," remarked GCHS Social Worker Vanessa Wade. "Everything he does, he does with kindness, peace and humility. Highly motivated and driven, Forsby is a fine young man who is a leader and well respected by his peers."

Click the link to see a video and photos and read more about Forsby.

More: PHOTOS: Gray's Creek High School graduation ceremony

Hyasen Gray: Jack Britt High School

Teachers at Jack Britt High School use many positive attributes to describe Hyasen Gray. She is known for being a student-athlete, artist, hard worker, volunteer and leader.

Now, she is also known as a Park Scholar. The Park Scholarships program provides a four-year scholarship to NC State University awarded on the basis of outstanding accomplishments and potential in scholarship, leadership, service, and character.

Click the link to see a video and photos and read more about Hyasen.

Gavin Lawrence: Massey Hill Classical High School

Gavin Lawrence knows firsthand the sacrifices that military families must make. His father is in the U.S. Army. Gavin has moved nine times throughout his life, never staying in one place more than two years. In high school alone, he attended three different schools. His family moved to Cumberland County last year.

Gavin spent his senior school year at Massey Hill Classical High School (MHCHS), where he has thrived as a student leader. Right away, he started volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and Key Club. He also works as a lifeguard, earning the Fort Bragg Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Aquatics Employee of the Quarter award. In his free time, he enjoys reading.

Click the link to see a video and photos and read more about Gavin.

More: PHOTOS: Massey Hill Classical High School graduation ceremony

Miracle Williams: Pine Forest High School

Miracle Williams’ first name is more than just a name. The 18-year-old said the meaning of her name has defined who she has become.

Her school counselor agrees.

"Miracle is truly a miracle,” said Pine Forest High School Counselor Brittany Raines. “She has overcome a great deal to get to this point in her academic career and I am certainly proud of her.”

Miracle openly admits that being an only child of a single-working mother has not been easy, especially whenever she’s dealing with bouts of anxiety and depression.

Click the link to see a video and photos and read more about Miracle.

More: PHOTOS: Pine Forest High School graduation ceremony

Miles Fowler: Reid Ross Classical School

Miles Fowler started playing the viola when he was in the fifth grade. Now on the verge of graduating from high school, Miles plays the piano, sings and composes original music.

Miles has had the opportunity to develop his love and talent for music at Reid Ross Classical School (RRCS), which is a school of choice in Cumberland County Schools for grades six through 12. With a focus on the arts and academics, the school provides students with a well-rounded educational experience using the most current technology resources.

Click the link to see a video and photos and read more about Miles.

Adejuwon Balogun: Seventy-First High School

Academically gifted, determined, ambitious.

That’s how most teachers at Seventy-First High School would describe Adejuwon Balogun.

Adejuwon and his family moved to Fayetteville from Nigeria during his eighth-grade year because of the possibilities available in the United States. His parents decided on Fayetteville since they had family here.

Even though he had to quickly adjust to a new school, country and culture, Adejuwon has excelled at Seventy-First High School. Soon, he will cross the stage, ranked seventh in his graduating class.

Click the link to see a video and photos and read more about Adejuwon.

More: PHOTOS: Seventy First High School graduation ceremony

Trinity Ashworth: South View High School

The U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, or JROTC, is one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world. The program is in 10 high schools in Cumberland County Schools, with a total of 1,620 cadets participating this year.

JROTC's mission is "To Motivate Young People to Be Better Citizens." No one lives out this mission better than Trinity Ashworth, the Battalion Commander for the JROTC program at South View High School.

Click the link to see a video and photos and read more about Trinity.

More: PHOTOS: South View High School graduation ceremony

Kaitlyn Zuravel: Terry Sanford High School

Since the age of 3, intense curiosity has always fueled Kaitlyn Zuravel’s desire to find out ‘how things work.’

Ginger Zuravel, the mother of the Terry Sanford High School (TSHS) senior, fondly recalls her daughter playing outside with her pockets full of rocks, while digging in the dirt and playing with bugs yet still wishing she could “fly like the birds.”

“When I was five, I tied a safety rope around my waist and jumped off a ledge in my new flying contraption,” said Kaitlyn.“From this venture came lessons learned and rope burns up to my armpits.”

Click the link to see a video and photos and read more about Kaitlyn.

More: PHOTOS: Terry Sanford High School graduation ceremony

Katie Royal: Westover High School

If anyone needs to be reminded that they control their own future, Westover High School (WOHS) senior Katie Royal’s story of resolute tenacity will definitely help them remember.

The second of four children, Katie has been a ward of the state for two years amidst a global pandemic. In the face of adversity, she has maintained ownership of her own destiny and attitude, stating, “I want to be remembered for helping people throughout my life. I’m most proud of my academic perseverance and dedication.”

Although she started her freshman year at another school, she transferred to WOHS and immediately felt at home. She credits the availability and approachability of the staff and faculty for the ease of her transition.

Click the link to see a video and photos and read more about Katie.

More: PHOTOS: Westover High School graduation ceremony

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Cumberland County Schools Standout Seniors include teen mom, debate champ, composer