June 8 (Reuters) - Golden State's Stephen Curry injured his foot late in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Wednesday but said he does not expect to miss Friday's contest. Celtics forward Al Horford ended up on top of Curry during a scramble for a loose ball in the fourth quarter, leaving the Warriors guard writhing in pain on the floor but he was able to keep playing.

BOSTON, MA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO