Missouri State

Tracking a dry start to the weekend, steady rain chances next week

By Nate Splater
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY: Building clouds throughout the day with highs reaching the low 80s. Scattered rain moves in near dinnertime and lasts through the night. TOMORROW: Isolated sprinkle possible in the morning...

Tracking widespread storms overnight

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with storms becoming widespread after midnight. A few storms may be strong with isolated 50-60 mph wind gusts and heavy rain. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. TOMORROW: Showers and storms exit early, with northwest winds allowing the humidity to ease. Highs in the upper 70s with decreasing...
NEBRASKA STATE
A ‘dangerous and deadly heat wave’ is on the way, the weather service warns

A “dangerous and deadly heat wave” is on the way for the Southwest through the weekend, the Phoenix National Weather Service warns. More than 25 million people are under heat alerts, and more than 50 daily high-temperature records could be broken through the weekend — including in Death Valley, California, one of the hottest places on earth.
CALIFORNIA, MO
Former Missouri police chief sentenced for excessive force

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former police chief in southeast Missouri has been sentenced to nine months in federal prison for violating a woman’s civil rights. Marc Tragesser, the former chief in Marble Hill, was sentenced Tuesday for using excessive force during a custody dispute. Prosecutors said that in November 2018, Tragesser went to the woman’s home and falsely claimed he had a court order allowing the paternal grandmother of the woman’s children to take the children. When the woman asked to see the court order, Tragesser shoved and handcuffed her. He detained the woman until she agreed to turn over the children to the grandmother, who had no custody rights.
MARBLE HILL, MO
He was sued by Trump in 2020. Now he’s running to be Iowa’s next secretary of state

In 2020, Joel Miller was one of three county auditors in Iowa who sent out pre-filled absentee ballot request forms to help people vote remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of the end results: He was sued by then-President Donald Trump and his allies. Lawyers for Trump argued the pre-filled forms violated guidance given by the GOP secretary of state and could lead to voter fraud if the wrong person received a ballot application with another voter’s information.
IOWA STATE
State
Missouri State
High court won’t hear appeal over McCloskeys’ law licenses

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the husband-and-wife attorneys whose law licenses were placed on probation for pointing guns at racial injustice protesters outside their St. Louis mansion in 2020. Mark McCloskey, who is seeking the Republican nomination for one...
MISSOURI STATE

