Chromosomal Microarray Test Cost in Delhi NCR India

Click here to read the full article. Worries over high inflation continued to weigh on Wall Street Monday, as financial markets continued to slide — and the S&P 500 crossed a key bear-market indicator. The S&P 500 index, which comprises 500 large public U.S. companies, was down 3.7% as of 11:15 a.m. ET. Year to date, the index currently is off 21.6%, surpassing the -20% threshold that is the unofficial signal of a bear market. The broad stock sell-off comes after the U.S. experienced its highest rate of inflation in May 2022 since 1981. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.8%, or nearly 900 points, on Monday, and the technology-centric Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.5%. Media and tech stocks have been sucked down in the market drop, with losers including Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global. More to come. More from VarietyMedia, Tech Stocks Drop Amid Decades-High U.S. InflationMedia Stocks Open Higher After Another Weekly Loss as Wall Street Awaits Consumer-Price IndexMedia Stocks Mixed as Markets Tumble Toward Bear TerritoryBest of VarietyEverything Coming to Netflix in June 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in June 2022Molly Shannon's Memoir 'Hello Molly' Is Already an Instant Bestseller on Amazon

STOCKS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO