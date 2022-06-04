ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munch's restaurant, say it ain't so! | Letters

Munch's has been serving customers at 3920 Sixth St. S, St. Petersburg since 1952. The restaurant was started by the late Dean and Clariece Munch. It is known for its burgers, fried chicken, fried green tomatoes and hand-spun milkshakes. [ Times (2019) ]

A gastronomic double whammy

Munch’s, a St. Petersburg iconic diner, is up for sale | June 3

I fear news that Munch’s restaurant is up for sale might be a double whammy on great comfort food cum sassy wait staff. I’m still grieving over the closure of Coney Island Grill, where one could inhale hot, juicy, old school, human-scale burgers with high-octane Coca Cola and chili dogs. Losing access to Munch’s Friday Catfish Sandwich, corned beef hash breakfasts or special Wednesday hotcakes would be a gastronomic and communal heartbreaker.

Gary Harrington, St. Petersburg

It’s a small world

Oh, boy! A word from Mickey Mouse, who is spiraling in Florida! | Column, April 26

Gov. Ron DeSantis says that Disney has abandoned its family-friendly attitudes. I think the governor needs to get out more. I recently visited the Magic Kingdom, and aside from some actors dressed as cartoon and movie characters, the only people I saw were families. They were welcomed by the park staff, and all were having a great time.

Governor, take your wife and little ones to see for yourself. I recommend a visit to the It’s a Small World ride. Your children will love the gentle boat ride and the singling dolls. Gov. DeSantis, pay attention to the words the dolls will sing:

It’s a world of laughter, a world of tears.

It’s a world of hopes and a world of fears.

There’s so much that we share that it’s time we’re aware.

It’s a small world after all.

There is just one moon and one golden sun.

And a smile means friendship to everyone.

Though the mountains divide.

And the oceans are wide.

It’s a small world after all.

Bernard Leikind, Carrollwood

Freedom from carnage

Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’ | June 2

Republican legislators want you to throw up your hands and accept this as a normal way to live. The price of “freedom.” But we won’t be free until this scourge of violence ends, and we won’t stop pressuring its enablers for change until they help end it.

Paul Bacon, Hallandale Beach

