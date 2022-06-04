Audrey Gibson: No more waiting for the gun lobby to agree with us on firearms and violence

With the school year now ended, summer has sadly begun with several shootings involving young people , both locally and around the country. Now is the time to engage in community discussions and actions we can take to be alert and aware of rising issues.

As a criminology major, I am aware that criminal behavior theories haven’t changed much over the years. However, some things have changed: technology, mobility and opportunity. Another change is the proliferation of guns in communities.

Data shows that gun sales reached a record high in the United States in 2020. Sales lowered somewhat in 2021, though still some 19 million guns were sold - the second-highest year for gun sales since 2020 in the United States.

Data also shows that Texas had the highest number of gun sales in 2021, followed by — you guessed it — Florida. That is 1.6 million firearms that were sold in Texas and 1.4 million sold in Florida.

Where does Jacksonville fit in this equation? According to News4Jax.com, nearly 3,000 guns were recovered in Jacksonville in 2020, more than any other city in the state. Further, even though crime is reportedly down, gun violence (particularly involving our young people) raises questions about how shootings can happen that steal their lives, and what the community can do to prevent such horrific events.

Mark Woods:: New town, different school shooting, same headline

More: There have already been a dozen mass shootings this year - 'We're in a paralysis'

There have been reports of crime, with abhorrent and even murderous behavior, since biblical times. In the modern era, such behavior has morphed and even expanded. Today's society has law enforcement to handle such situations, usually led by a high official.

I've met with our sheriff on numerous occasions to discuss everything from crime data to law enforcement and community relations, to legislation on officer training, as a way to bridge community trust. I know the sheriff cares deeply about the safety of the people of Jacksonville, although he doesn’t address the public often enough on these topics.

Having met with State Attorney Melissa Nelson on more than one occasion, I have also learned that even one stolen gun turns over multiple times in our city. That's scary stuff to say the least, given the data referenced above.

As a growing, diverse city we need a standing safety task force that meets publicly and televised. It should include truant officers, the school board police chief, the sheriff or a designee, FDLE representatives, parents, gun owner activists, gun reduction activists, youth and student representatives, mental health professionals and clergy members, among others that could be added for a true cross-section of stakeholders.

When more citizens can listen in, more of us hear potential advice and solutions (no offense to anyone who has served on a previous task force and thank you).

Next, we need long-range city and law enforcement budget planning for prevention and intervention that incorporates mental health and prevention components and a grant writer, that also focuses on return on investment of taxpayer dollars. We already know prevention works, so no worries there.

There are certainly more ideas we can flesh out as a community, and the time is now.

Sen. Audrey Gibson, District 6, Jacksonville

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions .

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Audrey Gibson: No more waiting for the gun lobby to agree with us on firearms and violence