Spotlight shines on seniors as Martinsville, Mooresville compete at track state finals

The temperature may have been hot in Bloomington Friday, but the track at Robert C. Haugh Track And Field Complex at Indiana University was even hotter.

It was race day, but not just the typical race day. It was the girls track and field state finals, and five local athletes made the most of it.

Martinsville brought two individual competitors and a relay team, while three from Mooresville, and one relay team, participated in events. Here's a look at the main headlines from Friday's state finals at Indiana University.

Hanna Reuter, Alli Taylor make final stand

It's been quite a career for Martinsville seniors Hanna Reuter and Alli Taylor. The two have seen their fair share of battles, and both went out with an exclamation mark.

Running the 400-meter dash, Reuter saved her best for last, producing a season best time of 59.02, just .08 seconds short of her personal best to place 17th in the race.

“I'm really proud of myself for that," Reuter said. "Sometimes I let my nerves get to me and I'm happy with myself for how I handled it."

In similar fashion, pole vaulter Alli Taylor proved last week’s 9-foot, 6-inch vault to qualify for the state finals was no fluke. She matched the height, tying for 23rd and tying the school record she set last week. While Taylor wasn’t able to get over the 10-foot mark, it was a performance well worth the trip.

"When you have to start with your career best (it's not easy)," Martinsville girls track coach Jay Seib said. "She came out, she cleared it. This is such a great atmosphere, you get the elite of the elite here. It's always nice to be able to compete with them and see what's out here."

Overall, Seib was pleased with how Reuter, Taylor and the 4x100-meter relay, consisting of Reuter, Holli Reuter, Alina Worzella and Sophia DeMoss, who placed 25th with a time of 4:13.13.

"You can't ask for anything better," Seib said. "I'm just happy they came out and could experience a state track meet and perform. That's all you can ask for as a coach. For them to come out and compete."

Alysha Bradford's day ends short

Things weren’t supposed to end this way for Mooresville sprinter Alysha Bradford. The senior cruised through the regular season, setting record after record as she glided to the state finals.

But last week at regionals, while running the same 200 she set a Mooresville record in, she hurt her foot. After wearing a boot for much of the week, she was cleared by two doctors to compete Friday.

The pain though, it wasn’t going away. Given the state finals would serve as Bradford’s final high school performance, she decided to give it a go, starting with the 200-meter dash.

About 15-meters in, it was clear Bradford’s foot was going to be a hinderance. As she bolted down the final stretch, she was in obvious pain. But in an impressive fashion, she never fell too far behind, finishing 21st overall (26.29). After the race, she decided to scratch out of the 400.

"She gave it a shot, that was her first time sprinting since Tuesday," Mooresville coach Chris Stevenson said. "We're proud of her for even coming out here and trying. Even after the 200, she was thinking she could run the 400. She's a tough girl, she could have easily said she wasn't going to do it but she didn't. She did everything right, sometimes you're just dealt a bad hand."

Madelynn Denny wraps up notable Mooresville career

As for Madelynn Denny, who ran in the 100-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay, she wasn’t even supposed to be here, not according to her seed in regionals. But with each postseason race, she defied the odds.

In the final race of her career, Denny, competing in her third state finals, ran a 12:51 in the 100 to place 21st overall in the state, a great way to end her career as a Pioneer.

"Madelynn Denny getting here, she was not supposed to get here at all, she worked really hard to get here," Stevenson said. "She didn't run that slow, it's just a really fast field."

Sophomore Becca Letizman finished 27th in the shot put, bowing out due to a foul with her longest throw being 34-feet, 6.25-inches. Though it wasn't the ideal way to end the season, Leitzman showed why she's a bright part of the Pioneers future.

"Nobody sucks here, there's nobody that's bad here," Stevenson said. "This is the first time some of these kids have been in front of this crowd. It's good, we're going the right direction, we're proud of them."

Record-breaking careers

If there's something the four seniors from Martinsville and Mooresville have in common, it's that they all left their mark at their respective schools. Reuter, Taylor, Bradford and Denny all possess a record of some sort.

Now it's time for a new crowd to pave the way. Getting athletes to state for two consecutive seasons, both programs have shown they have a bright future.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.