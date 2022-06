UPDATE: On June 7 at 1:25 p.m., a school resource officer and administrators at Thomas Stone High School were notified of a student who was struck in the head by a book that was thrown by another student while inside a classroom. A group of students arrived to confront the person who threw the book, and a dispute ensued. During the dispute, desks and chairs were being thrown in the classroom and at students who were trying to leave the room. A staff member who was in the room was knocked into a locker and injured. Additional SROs and staff members intervened and stopped the altercation. The employee was flown to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The student who was hit by the book was also transported to a hospital by ambulance with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

