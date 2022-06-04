ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algae warnings issued for three Polk lakes

 4 days ago
The Florida Department of Health in Polk County has issued a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Hancock and Lake Crago in Lakeland and the Lake Mattie Canal in Auburndale.

The agency issued the alerts based on water samples taken on May 24, according to a news release. The algae were found in the south-central portion of Lake Hancock, near the boat ramp at Lake Crago and near Lake Juliana in the Lake Mattie Canal.

Fishing report:Bass bite remains steady as fish move to their warmer weather patterns

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria common in Florida's freshwater environments, the department said. Blooms occur when rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors.

Sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions and excess nutrients can contribute to blooms.

The Department of Health advises residents and visitors not to drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom. After contact with algae or discolored or smelly water, you should wash your skin and clothing with soap and water.

The agency recommends keeping pets away from the area. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins, the release said.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe, the department said. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well. Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

