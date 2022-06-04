Haines City police chief unanimously selected to take over as city manager

HAINES CITY — On a unanimous vote, Jim Elensky has been promoted to take over as city manager of Haines City.

Elensky, who also serves as police chief, has been the Interim City Manager since early last month, when former manager Ed Dean was placed on administrative leave after threatening to sue the city while facing another potential termination. Last month, Dean was fired without cause.

Elensky also served as interim city manager before Dean was hired. He lost the opportunity at a promotion in August when a 3-2 vote elevated Dean, who stayed in that role for less than a year. At the time, Dean was selected by the majority of commissioners because of his experience in Washington, D.C., as a political adviser and his track record of bringing economic development to Greenville, about 30 miles east of Tallahassee, according to past Ledger reporting.

At the City Commission meeting where Dean was fired, Elensky indicated he would only want the job if he had the unanimous support of commissioners. He got it.

Commissioners Morris West and Roy Tyler voted for Dean last year. They both publicly supported Elensky Thursday night.

There seemed to be no hard feelings — Elensky asked Tyler to represent him in contract negotiations with City Attorney Fred Reilly for the new position. Tyler agreed.

"I think it's been evident for the last several months that what this city needs above all is a period of restoration and organization," Tyler said. "[Elensky] has some experience with current staff, which I'm kind of concerned that they may be all sitting next to the door, waiting for the fastest train out."

Tyler and the rest of the commissioners rejected the idea of undergoing another far-reaching search that yielded four potential candidates for the job last year.

Although Vice Mayor Jayne Hall floated the idea of bringing back former city manager Rick Sloan at a previous meeting, his name wasn't mentioned Thursday.

"When and if we get to a selection process, I think I've already made my selection," Tyler said. "Unless somebody who can walk on water comes down and says I'll take the job. But I get the feeling that somebody who can do that wouldn't want the job."

Mayor Anne Huffman and Hall both voted for Elensky again; they supported him over Dean in last year's hiring decision. Commissioner Omar Arroyo, who was sworn in last month, also supported Dean.

"I haven't been sitting here for too long, but you know sitting over there I've seen Mr. Elensky being the one who is willing to help," Arroyo said. "I've seen every time the city needed him to step up, he was there."

Elensky received universal support from audience members, too. Eight residents and business owners approached the podium to advocate on his behalf, including former commissioner Horace West.

Once the vote was cast, Elensky received a resounding round of applause and a partial standing ovation. Elensky said it was a "humbling experience."

"I want to thank this board for the trust you've given me," Elensky said. "I never forget where I came from, and I'm accountable to you and I'm accountable to the residents."

Tyler cautioned his fellow commissioners that Elensky's success in his permanent role is dependent on their behavior, which he said needs to change.

"I believe over the last couple of months, it would be hard for anybody to say that we're headed in the right direction," Tyler said. "We have to do better. We certainly do."

