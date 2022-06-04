Hundreds gather at Firestone CLC to mourn Ethan Liming, 17, killed in fight near I Promise

A crowd of nearly 500 gathered Friday evening to pay tribute to 17-year-old Ethan Liming, a rising senior at Firestone Community Learning Center who fell victim to violence the night before.

While the sunlight gleamed off scattered clouds and the western sky glowed orange, the mood at the Firestone field was somber. Hundreds stood silently on the Northwest Akron ballfield where Liming had once played with his friends.

From outside the crowd, only the distant sound of traffic, sniffling and tears could be heard as the dusk settled.

Liming was beaten to death Thursday night near the I Promise School on West Market Street in Akron's West Hill neighborhood. Police said the incident happened after Liming and some friends pulled into the school parking lot, then got into a fight with at least three other males who were on the property playing basketball.

Following an infield invocation, the crowd of around 300 initial mourners moved to the outfield grass, where a temporary memorial had been set up. As the sky darkened, nearly 200 more joined the crowd.

Liming had played baseball and football, and many in the crowd had either been teammates — some since they were young. Fellow students, parents of Liming's childhood friends and school staff members also were present.

Todd Fitzwater, president of the Firestone Falcons All Sports Athletic Boosters, was one of many who stepped to the center of a circle around the memorial to talk about Liming.

"He was fiercely loyal to his friends, devoted to his family, the love that he had for his father and mother and especially his brother ... sometimes you just don't have the words for a senseless act," Fitzwater said.

"With his smile and they way that he made everybody feel, he made you feel good. That's how I'm going to remember him."

He urged people to take care of each other.

"That's what Ethan would have done. Fierce and loyal, dedicated and devoted. We could all learn something from that and this young man," he added.

In the back of the crowd, groundskeeper Jack White said he had been acquainted with Liming.

"He was a bright young man ... he was a real solid person. He'll be missed."

Nancy Holland, Akron Ward 1 City Council member, and Shammas Malik, Ward 8 council member, were also standing among the mourners.

"This is a deep tragedy. This happened blocks from my home. This happened blocks from everybody's home," Holland said. "I just don't know how much more of this I can take."

"It's just heartbreaking. We see this almost every day," Malik said. "My heart breaks for this community and for communities across this country."

Robin Allison, a former school employee and local mother who was passing out candles, led another prayer after urging the crowd to have faith in God.

"Just like hate can grow, love can grow too," she said. "It is not our job in this circle and in this family right here, it is not our job to go find vengeance — vengeance will come on its own. Don't worry about it now. Don't worry about who did this or who did that, vengeance is from God."

It wasn't anger, but sadness that prevailed, as another speaker made clear.

"I just turned 18 and he was supposed to turn 18 with me. He was supposed to be there with me," she said.

Investigation continues

Following a 911 call from one of those who had been with Liming, police said they and medics found Liming unconscious after he had been "brutally assaulted," suffering severe injuries. The caller had said Liming was "knocked out" but still breathing.

Police and medics arrived around 10:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:05 p.m.

The I Promise school is closed for the summer with the last day of class on May 25. The I Promise School is an elementary school that is a collaboration between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools.

The LeBron James Family Foundation said Friday morning that it was "devastated" by the news of the teen's death.

Akron Public Schools said Liming was a student leader at Firestone and was in the school's Academy of Design.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

