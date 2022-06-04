ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Standard-Times

Meet Fairhaven High School's Top 10 Graduates of 2022

By Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago

FAIRHAVEN —The following students are graduating from Fairhaven High School at the academic top of the senior class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ivcK_0g0JHwNM00

1. Mindy Zhang, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, majoring in cognitive sciences.

2. Mason T. Forcier, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, majoring in aerospace engineering.

3. Olivia R. Quintin, Bridgewater State University, majoring in biology.

4. Katherine M. Tortorella, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, majoring in biology.

5. Astha B. Patel, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, in the pre-PA program.

6. Layla S. Almeida, University of Connecticut, majoring in environmental science/engineering.

7. Diya G. Patel, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, majoring in health sciences and pre-PT.

8. Mariel D. Surprenant, Providence College, undeclared, Honors College.

9. Nicholas D. Grace, Bridgewater State University, majoring in math/secondary education.

10. Ava R. Pepin, Merrimack College, engineering

Comments / 1

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Atlantis Charter School in Fall River celebrates top 10 students

Atlantis Charter School in Fall River has announced the school’s top 10 senior students. Madison Stevens, valedictorian, is the daughter of Jamie and Holly Stevens of Fall River. She will attend Roger Williams University as a forensic science major with a concentration in biology. Madison received the RWU Presidential Scholarship, St. Anne’s Credit Union Scholarship, Fall River Scholarship Foundation Scholarship, and Alltrust Credit Union Scholarship. She was a member of the varsity volleyball and track and field teams, mock trial club, and National Honor Society. She worked a part-time job, volunteered at a local soup kitchen, and was involved with rowing and competitive gymnastics. In the future, Madison would like to pursue a career in the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford High School Graduation Postponed by One Day

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford High School's graduation ceremony has been postponed by one day due to poor field conditions caused by rainstorms this week, officials announced Wednesday. The ceremony for the Class of 2022 was originally set to take place on Thursday, June 9 at 7 p.m. —...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Boy Scouts Selling Massachusetts Camps to Pay for Lawsuit Settlements

Two Boy Scouts camps in southeastern Massachusetts are being sold to pay for lawsuit settlements. The Narragansett Council announced in May that its Executive Board decided to sell Camp Cachalot in South Carver, Massachusetts, to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to sell Camp Norse in Kingston, Massachusetts, to a separate nonprofit with plans to lease the property. Proceeds from the real estate sales will be part of the council’s $6.45 million contribution to a $2.6 billion sex abuse survivors compensation trust established as a result of a class-action lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts of America.
KINGSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Dighton, Rehoboth, Dartmouth, Fall River, and Providence Police Departments respond to school after bullets, graffiti found

DIGHTON — Dighton Police Chief Robert MacDonald and Rehoboth Police Chief James Trombetta, in conjunction with Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Azar, report that the Dighton and Rehoboth Police Departments are jointly investigating after threatening graffiti and live bullets were found in a bathroom at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.
DIGHTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honors College#Providence College#Merrimack College#Highschool#Education#Fairhaven High School#Fairhaven#University Of Connecticut
reportertoday.com

Residents Upset Over High School Tennis Court Rules

Town residents took to social media over the weekend to air their frustrations over a sign placed on the Seekonk High School tennis court. Tennis facilities are for Seekonk residents and their guests. All players should be prepared to show proof of residency in the form of a valid ID...
1420 WBSM

Straus on Big Changes Coming to SouthCoast Transportation

The SouthCoast has always been centralized around its port economy, anchored by the record-breaking annual hauls of New Bedford's fishing industry. Now, however, burgeoning industries such as offshore wind and key infrastructure projects have brought the promise of new avenues for prosperity in the region. State Rep. Bill Straus (D–Mattapoisett),...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

This Freetown Native Was One of the SouthCoast’s Most Brutal Killers

Bristol County, Massachusetts has had more than its fair share of horrific crimes and criminals over the years, dating all the way back to Fall River’s Borden murders of 1892 and continuing through less than 100 years later to that same city’s supposed cult murders of 1979-80, New Bedford’s Big Dan’s case, the New Bedford highway murders, the Mary Lou Arruda murder, and far too many more.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
mybackyardnews.com

HOPE HARVEST JOINS FARM FRESH RHODE ISLAND

Hope’s Harvest Joins Farm Fresh RI to Provide Hunger Relief Programming. Providence, RI — Farm Fresh Rhode Island and Hope’s Harvest are proud to announce that as of June 2022, Hope’s Harvest is officially the home for all hunger relief programming at Farm Fresh RI. Hunger...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Plymouth Man in Recovery Uses Nature to Help Others Battle Addiction

Research shows that being outside in nature refreshes and soothes the inner-self. For those in recovery, like Richie Newbert from Plymouth, restoring wellness gets a big boost when paired with the sounds, scents and pleasures of nature. For years, Newbert attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, mostly for the social aspect. More...
PLYMOUTH, MA
wdcnews6.com

10 Most Affordable Boston Suburbs

Boston, Massachusetts, in any other case often known as the”Athens of America,” is swiftly turning into house for a lot of Bay Staters and out-of-staters alike. With its iconic historical past and scrumptious meals, it shouldn’t come as a shock that just about 700,000 individuals dwell in Boston. Nevertheless, with that increased demand comes increased house costs. The median house sale worth is $772,500, and the common lease for a 1-bedroom condo in Boston is $3,988.
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Police investigating assault on Dartmouth student

Democratic candidates debate for Vt. Secretary of State open seat. Burlington school commission explores alternate options for school funding. Burlington school commission explores alternate options for school funding. Springfield residents on edge following fatal shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Springfield residents on edge following fatal shooting. Wildlife Watch: Ike goes...
therealdeal.com

Housing boom comes to formerly middle-class Cape Cod towns

A stretch of traditionally middle-class towns on Cape Cod are experiencing a real estate boom as price spikes in enclaves like the Hamptons and Nantucket drive even wealthy buyers to more affordable alternatives. A median-priced home in the mid-Cape region of the Massachusetts peninsula, which includes towns like Barnstable, Yarmouth...
DENNIS, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
862
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy