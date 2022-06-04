Xcess Limited liquidation company donates over $50,000 in goods to area nonprofits

WOOSTER – Kirsten Hilty didn't know what to expect at the first Xcess Limited Warehouse charity giveaway.

When it started Friday morning, Hilty, the marketing manager at Xcess, counted nearly 60 wood pallets full of food, hygiene products, clothes and other goods valued at over $50,000.

At 10 a.m., the first cars arrived. Then came the trucks.

Word quickly spread from six local nonprofits to nearly 15 that nonperishable goods were free for the taking.

"Take as much as you want," Hilty said. "It all has to go."

In under two hours, nearly half of the 60 pallets were empty or spirited away to nonprofits like the Wayne County Dog Shelter, United Way, OneEighty and more, Hilty said.

Other organizations like the Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce delivered goods from the Xcess warehouse located on Sylvan Road.

President of the Chamber Samira Zimmerly drove a car brimming with diapers and other baby care products to the Pregnancy Care Center of Wayne County.

"It's really such a huge deal for Wooster and the county," Zimmerly said.

While the one-day event was limited to Friday, Hilty said she and her colleagues at Xcess Limited hope to hold a charity event every year.

"We're taking notes from this year so we can buff out the kinks for next year," she said.

Excess Limited is a liquidation management company that provides merchandise to local stores like Everything Surplus on Portage Road in Wooster.

"We've been here since around 2013," Hilty said. "We'd like to finally give back to the community that has supported us."

