ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Record

Xcess Limited liquidation company donates over $50,000 in goods to area nonprofits

By Bryce Buyakie, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qH0rJ_0g0JHgUy00

WOOSTER – Kirsten Hilty didn't know what to expect at the first Xcess Limited Warehouse charity giveaway.

When it started Friday morning, Hilty, the marketing manager at Xcess, counted nearly 60 wood pallets full of food, hygiene products, clothes and other goods valued at over $50,000.

Charity meeting:United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties meeting at Certified Angus Beef Culinary Center

At 10 a.m., the first cars arrived. Then came the trucks.

Word quickly spread from six local nonprofits to nearly 15 that nonperishable goods were free for the taking.

"Take as much as you want," Hilty said. "It all has to go."

In under two hours, nearly half of the 60 pallets were empty or spirited away to nonprofits like the Wayne County Dog Shelter, United Way, OneEighty and more, Hilty said.

Other organizations like the Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce delivered goods from the Xcess warehouse located on Sylvan Road.

President of the Chamber Samira Zimmerly drove a car brimming with diapers and other baby care products to the Pregnancy Care Center of Wayne County.

"It's really such a huge deal for Wooster and the county," Zimmerly said.

While the one-day event was limited to Friday, Hilty said she and her colleagues at Xcess Limited hope to hold a charity event every year.

"We're taking notes from this year so we can buff out the kinks for next year," she said.

Excess Limited is a liquidation management company that provides merchandise to local stores like Everything Surplus on Portage Road in Wooster.

"We've been here since around 2013," Hilty said. "We'd like to finally give back to the community that has supported us."

Reach Bryce by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com

On Twitter: @Bryce_Buyakie

Comments / 0

Related
scriptype.com

Hale Farm & Village holds pollinator festival and plant sale

Hale Farm & Village will hold its annual “Sow and Grow Pollinator Festival and Plant Sale” on June 11 and 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For GPS directions to Hale Farm, use 2686 Oak Hill Rd., Peninsula, Ohio. Community partners will highlight both the historic and modern-day benefits of...
PENINSULA, OH
WDTN

Want free Cedar Point tickets?

Those who participate in select blood drives across the northern part of the state are eligible for one free ticket, which is only good for the 2022 season. The blood drives run through Aug. 4, and include Northeast Ohio locations.
SANDUSKY, OH
Jake Wells

The best burger in the Akron area

Photo of cheeseburger on platePhoto by Eliv Sonas Aceron (Unsplash) If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at a newer restaurant: The Farmer's Rail.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Liquidation#Hygiene#Diaper#Charity#Xcess Limited Warehouse#United Way#Holmes Counties#Oneeighty#The Pregnancy Care Center
97.5 NOW FM

Ohio Home for Sale is Hiding a MASSIVE Dirty Secret in the Basement

The housing market is tough right now. Homes are selling for FAR more than they're worth, and regular every-day people are having a hard time affording to buy new homes. So when a sweet deal comes along, especially when the price looks "normal," you have to ask the question... what's wrong with this place?
sciotopost.com

Do You Snort Opioids and Are Healthy? This Ohio Company Wants to Pay You 8,000 Dollars

COLUMBUS – Ohio Clinical Trials, Inc. is looking for people who snort opioids for a clinical study if you qualify you could make 8,000 Dollars. According to the website Ohio Clinical Trials, Inc. is a clinical research organization staffed with highly experienced and highly trained experts dedicated to serving the pharmaceutical industry. Our 12,000+ square foot, 60+ bed inpatient facility is run by a board-certified clinical pharmacologist.
13abc.com

Local school’s Pride-themed spirit rock covered up twice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Dundee school board member is asking the district to respond after the middle school’s pride-theme spirit rock was vandalized. The Dundee Middle School’s diversity club painted the school’s spirit rock with rainbows last week to celebrate Pride month. Dundee Community School Board Trustee, Tara McKenzie, said it was vandalized less than 6 hours after the club painted it.
DUNDEE, OH
whbc.com

Stark Gas Stations Blow Through Five-Dollar Ceiling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – Will it be remembered as “Five Dollar Monday”?. It was the day gasoline prices began hurdling over top of the five dollar a gallon mark at many price-leading stations in Stark County. Those stations were posting $5.09.9, according to GasBuddy.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Jeeps on parade for 2-year-old with cancer in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Jeep owners gathered together Sunday afternoon in honor of a little boy with cancer. Ashton, just 2 years old, loves Jeeps, so his family and friends asked anyone who was available to come out with their Jeep and make his day. Members of Ashton’s family said people came from all over, […]
Jake Wells

Two free outdoor attractions to enjoy near Akron

Two hikers on trailPhoto by David Marcu (Unsplash) As we're into June now and the weather is warm, it's time to do something fun! Who says you have to spend a penny to have some fun near Akron? The truth is, you can have a blast outside for absolutely nothing.
AKRON, OH
Your Radio Place

Noble County hit by some of the highest gas prices in Ohio

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio gas prices continue surging to all-time highs as price hikes pinch the pocketbooks of drivers around the country, but it is severely hitting local residents. Auto club AAA said the current average price for regular-grade gas in Ohio is $4.83 a gallon, the highest...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

New Amtrak service in Ohio may be enticing, but has trappings of a boondoggle

I do not want either Gov. Mike DeWine or his Democratic gubernatorial challenger Nan Whaley to accept federal funds for Amtrak expansion. Some thoughts against expansion:. The proposed expansion to a new line connecting Cleveland to Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati is very enticing. However, certain state representatives and senators will add other stops (e.g., Akron, Marietta, Toledo) because of county and local lobbying.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

In Bay Village, this mansion (30708 Lake Road) right on Lake Erie just hit the market for a whopping $5,900,000. There's a custom wine room, a theater, a boathouse with a rooftop and a functioning kitchen and bath, and a ton of gorgeous views of the Lake. So if you're in the market for a house on the Lake, this is it.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
WKYC

Medina County Dollar General store fined by OSHA after endangering workers

SEVILLE, Ohio — A Dollar General store in Medina County is facing hefty consequences from the U.S. Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after a violation during a recent safety inspection. According to a release, OSHA conducted an inspection on January 11 of this year at the...
buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus Reveals Scheme to Regulate Guns Through Board Of Health

The Ohio Legislature has made it crystal clear that it wants ONE set of consistent firearm laws across the state, and it has specifically forbidden municipalities from regulating guns in any manner. However, even though the state's "preemption" law, spelled out in Ohio Revised Code 9.68, has been in force...
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Alert: Local police issue warning on phone scams

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — Solon police issued a warning on Monday about a phone scam aiming to trick unsuspecting people into sending money through a banking app. “Two of our residents have been convinced by a phone call that they were behind on their electric bills with First Energy,” the department warned in a Facebook […]
SOLON, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy