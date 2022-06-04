Calling for prudent weapon control now | Commentary

We’ve conflated gun control with the absence of “freedom,” a proven narrative for certain politicians to harvest votes and political contributions from the NRA.

The tragic Buffalo shooting was called “an act of pure evil,” as if that’s an explanation, the playing out of a morality play. But even before this country finished dutifully discharging its faux moral outrage, the Uvalde elementary school shooting struck. More innocent school children victimized by a sick society which idolizes violence and thinks gun-toting is an American badge of freedom.

We have abandoned the concept of “the common good,” polarizing just about every major issue. While this has been mostly played out in the Kabuki Theater we call Congress, the proliferation of military style weapons and body armor ensures more of these mass shootings. There are more guns in our nation than there are people. No other nation can touch that record.

Even since the murders of children at Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn., and in Parkland, our society has actively advanced the Second Amendment instead of refining it for today’s powerful weaponry. Only two weeks before the Uvalde school shooting, Circuit Judge, Ryan D. Nelson, ruled against a California law that banned the sale of semiautomatic rifles to those under 21 years old, stating “America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army. Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.”

The absence of gun control laws led directly to the Kyle Rittenhouse jury decision. They could reach no other verdict in a society which not only allows for the possession of military style weapons but increasingly promotes “Stand Your Ground” laws, either explicit or implied.

The list of mass shootings in America since the infamous Texas clock tower in 1966 is staggering. Just search “List of Mass Shootings in the United States.” Most were committed by angry white men. And let’s not fail to mention the 2017 Las Vegas shooting which killed 60 people and wounded more than 400, all by a single gunman who had a veritable arsenal of military style weapons.

We allow this? How preposterous in a so called civilized society. Our Constitution may be the best political document ever drafted but it was by 18th century thinkers, incapable of imaging the carnage one person could cause with body armor and automatic weapons. The Second Amendment needs updating, not expansion. Muskets are no longer the only arms that we now have the right to bear and there is no longer the need for a militia.

Short term, background checks, red flags for mental health issues, age limits, and better screening at schools might have a beneficial effect but what is needed long-term is what many other civilized countries have implemented: getting rid of automatic weapons and being able to regulate firearms.

We accept the licensing of motor vehicles, which also includes registration, insurance, and inspection. We establish laws governing their use and prosecute when those laws are broken, even by generally “law abiding citizens.” Gun ownership advocates make robotic arguments that any gun laws only hurt the “good” people while “evil” ones ignore them and thus, we should have fewer gun laws. Talk about circular logic.

And while more regulatory control and knowledge of our lives is abhorrent to us all, something has to be started NOW and a more comprehensive solution needs to be sought by our lawmakers. The next mass tragedy is brewing. How our elected representatives can ignore the arc from Sandy Hook to Parkland, to Buffalo, to Uvalde is unthinkable, unconscionable; indeed, a malfeasance of their responsibility.

Robert Hagelstein, of Palm Beach Gardens, is the author of Waiting for Someone to Explain It: The Rise of Contempt and Decline of Sense (2019) and Explaining It to Someone: Learning From the Arts (2020).