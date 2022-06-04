Not easy, affording a home close to work. This new program might help. | Commentary

With increased gas prices, inflation, and housing costs on the rise, we are all in the midst of a challenging economic season. Despite these difficulties, Florida’s frontline workers have continued to show up every day for their communities. Law enforcement officers, educators and healthcare professionals are just a few of the critical professions that help make our state a great place to live, work and do business; yet, for many of these individuals, home ownership remains just out of reach.

These workforce professionals often cannot afford to live in the same communities they serve. This forces them to drive long hours, adding congestion to Florida’s roads, and allowing for less time at home with their families.

The Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program, launched this week, aims to ease their burden by providing more than 50 professions with assistance to bridge that financial gap and purchase a home. This revolving, zero-interest loan program offers up to $25,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance in the form of a second mortgage to eligible community workers who earn less than 150% of their area median income.

Whenever one of these individuals sells, rents, or refinances a home that was purchased with Hometown Heroes funds, they will be required to pay back that loan and the money will become available to assist another essential worker.

We recognize there are other hardworking Floridians who may not fall under one of the eligible Hometown Heroes professions but still require housing assistance. This is not our only active homeownership program, and we encourage families in need to visit Florida Housing’s website to learn about other resources you may qualify for.

By providing more Floridians with a place to call home, we are facilitating healthy family environments, building stronger communities, and increasing local economic impact. Even better, as individuals receive the assistance to move into their home, they will be vacating rental units throughout the state, opening them up to others in need.

For information about the Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program, call 844-247-6555 or visit www.floridahousing.org/hometownheroes.

Ron Lieberman is the board chair and represents the residential builder seat on Florida Housing Finance Corporation’s Board of Directors. He is a past president of the Florida Home Builders Association as well as Chairman of the Tampa Bay Regional Transportation Authority Advisory Committee.