Miami, FL

Veterinarians assess Lolita's health as she recovers from "very serious health event"

By Antonio Fins, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago

An exam by independent experts confirmed reports that Lolita the Killer Whale was "severely ill" and, though clearly recovering, continues to show signs of anemia.

But the exam at the Miami Seaquarium did not answer one critical question. Namely, whether the famed, iconic orca is healthy enough to return to her home waters in the Pacific Northwest , as demanded by a growing chorus of advocates clamoring for her release.

“We want her to be as physically healthy as she can be here at Miami Seaquarium, and hy’shqe to all of her care-takers,” read a statement by Sacred Sea, which thanked the orca's handlers in the Lummi Nation's language. "But she can never fully be herself in a concrete tank. She needs to be home so that she can be whole.”

Sacred Sea has called for Lolita's repatriation and worked with another group, Friends of Lolita, to procure the health examination of the orca.

More: South Florida activists pray for orca Lolita's release, but back home it's up for debate

Read More: Dark waters, dark secret: Untold story of failed bid to free South Florida orca Lolita

Lolita, now retired, suffered a serious illness earlier this year

A captive performer at the Seaquarium since 1970, Lolita, said to be age 57, was retired from public view earlier this year. She remains at the park, kept in a concrete pool that animal rights advocates have long claimed is too small and too isolated for her.

Her captivity now seems an anachronism, a throwback to mid-20th Century, American roadside animal attractions. But she remains one of the most famous theme park orcas, and the campaign for her release has garnered a global following.

The exam was conducted by marine mammal specialists Dr. James McBain, DVM, and Dr. Stephanie Norman, DVM, PhD. The report said the two spent a pair of days at the Key Biscayne marine park observing Lolita, speaking with the staff at the park and reviewing her medical records dating back to 2016.

The exam further confirmed a warning in early February by the PETA Foundation, citing an anonymous source, that the orca was seriously ill. PETA said at the time the source of the illness was pneumonia.

Lolita recovering from her illness but still shows signs of anemia

Bain and Norman's report said bloodwork results and her positive response to the treatments "did not specifically reveal the cause of this illness." However, the two veterinarians said the orca had experienced a "very serious health event."

The good news is that Bain and Norman concluded that the orca is "demonstrating return toward normal hematology and chemistry values." She is still being administered medications and does present a "low-grade anemia" that appears unrelated to the illness from earlier this year, they added.

The veterinarians said the "short-term plan" is to continue to treat her and monitor her in "consultation" with Seaquarium staff. On-site exams will continue, with monthly updates, the statement issued Thursday said.

Bain and Norman reiterated Lolita is "progressing nicely" and they are committed to working with the Seaquarium staff, but did not address prospects for a move to another facility or seaside sanctuary.

The exam was approved the marine park's new owners, The Dolphin Company, which officially took over management control of the facility this year.

Seaquarium officials heralded what they said was the first time six decades that "external veterinarians" have been allowed to conduct a health exam in the park. The exam, they said, "demonstrates how animal organizations" can cooperate in advancing the "wellbeing of animals and the relevance of education" for the public.

“We remain fully committed to ensuring Toki receives the highest quality care and to providing transparency in regard to her health and wellbeing,” said Patrick Pearson, the new General Manager of Miami Seaquarium. “The veterinarians, trainers and animal care specialists at the Miami Seaquarium are among the best in the world and their dedication to our animals, and the environment, is unparalleled.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Veterinarians assess Lolita's health as she recovers from "very serious health event"

IN THIS ARTICLE
Palm Beach Daily News

