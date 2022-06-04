ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, FL

Man found stabbed near Palm Springs park dies six days after attack

By Breaking News Staff, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lb4Ag_0g0JHcy400

PALM SPRINGS — A 47-year-old man died Wednesday, six days after investigators found him with stab wounds near the Palm Springs village park, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office did not identify the man, whose death it is investigating as a homicide. It said his family had invoked its right to withhold its name under a 2018 amendment to the state constitution modeled on California's Marsy's Law.

2 dead in Greenacres:Man, 47, facing first-degree murder charges after 2 found shot to death at Greenacres home

Deputies found the man near Alameda and Cypress drives, just west of the park, at about 10 p.m. May 26. Paramedics took him to a hospital in critical condition.

The death is one of 36 confirmed homicides in Palm Beach County this year, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. There were 109 confirmed homicides in the county during 2021.

Investigators are trying to determine who stabbed the man who died. Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Springs, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
State
California State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Marsy#Palm Beach Post
850wftl.com

Man arrested in stabbing at Publix near Lantana

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who reportedly stabbed another man at a Publix near Lantana. The incident occurred on Monday around 7:00 p.m. at the Publix on Lantana and Jog Road. Officials say the suspect and the victim were involved in a heated altercation outside...
LANTANA, FL
NBC Miami

Person Killed After Brightline Train Strikes Car in Oakland Park

A person was killed after a Brightline train crashed into a car Tuesday in Oakland Park, deputies said. The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Northeast 62nd Street, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Further details...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sebastiandaily.com

Intoxicated woman drives on the wrong side of US1 in Sebastian

A Vero Beach woman was charged with DUI after deputies observed her driving on the wrong side of the road with her vehicle hazards flashing in Sebastian, Florida. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says that a deputy observed the woman, later identified as 25-year-old Christina Rose Genovese, near the Sebastian Walmart as she drove southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 1.
SEBASTIAN, FL
850wftl.com

Teen arrested for West Palm Pride festival threat

Authorities in Canada have taken a 17 year old boy into custody in connection with a threat to shoot people at the annual Pride On The Block event in downtown West Palm Beach over the weekend. The event, which took place on Sunday, is a gay pride festival along Clematis...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Woman killed, 4-year-old injured in I-595 crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County, and a 4-year-old boy inside her car was injured, authorities confirmed. Florida Highway Patrol officials did not immediately confirm the relationship between the woman and the boy. According to FHP...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy