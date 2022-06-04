Man found stabbed near Palm Springs park dies six days after attack

PALM SPRINGS — A 47-year-old man died Wednesday, six days after investigators found him with stab wounds near the Palm Springs village park, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office did not identify the man, whose death it is investigating as a homicide. It said his family had invoked its right to withhold its name under a 2018 amendment to the state constitution modeled on California's Marsy's Law.

Deputies found the man near Alameda and Cypress drives, just west of the park, at about 10 p.m. May 26. Paramedics took him to a hospital in critical condition.

The death is one of 36 confirmed homicides in Palm Beach County this year, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. There were 109 confirmed homicides in the county during 2021.

Investigators are trying to determine who stabbed the man who died. Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).