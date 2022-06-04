ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Roadways in Brimfield, Streetsboro among most congested in Greater Akron study

By Staff Report
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXFq3_0g0JHXVJ00

If you've ever driven on Tallmadge Road near Interstate 76 in Brimfield or on Route 14 in Streetsboro during rush hour, if won't be a surprise to learn that those two stretches made a list of most congested roadways in the Greater Akron area.

AMATS — the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study — compiled a report to assess traffic congestion on road segments located on interstates, freeways, interchanges, ramps, arterials and various intersections within Portage and Summit counties and parts of Wayne County.

Out of 7,100 segments analyzed, the report found that only 23 segments experience severe congestion at various times during the day. Nineteen of the 23 segments are in Summit County while two are in Portage County and two are in Wayne County.

The most severely congested roadway in the report is the Interstate 271 southbound off-ramp connector to Route 8 in Macedonia during the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. Macedonia is in Summit County, west of Aurora.

Which Portage roads are included on the list?

The two roadways in Portage County to make the list are Tallmadge Road between Cascades Boulevard and 2,140 feet west of the Interstate 76 interchange in Brimfield between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Route 14 west of the Route 43 intersection in Streetsboro between 3 and 7 p.m. Those are number 17 and 18 on the list.

AMATS Transportation Designer Farhad Ahmadzai says that the agency calculated congestion based on average travel speed of vehicles on segments, the average free flow speed of vehicles travelling unhindered on segments, and vehicle hours of delay.

The East Bartges Street eastbound lane through the South Main Street Interchange in Akron and the West Avenue eastbound link to Tallmadge Circle in Tallmadge are second and third on the list of segments experiencing severe congestion. These segments experience severe congestion during the peak evening drive-time.

By community, the cities of Akron and Tallmadge each have five locations identified as experiencing severe congestion at various times during the day. Other communities with multiple listings are Macedonia with three locations and Hudson with two locations.

The report also lists roadways with moderate congestion including several stretches in Ravenna, such as parts of East and West Main Street; sections of Route 14 and Route 43 in Streetsboro; parts of Route 14 in Ravenna Township; and sections of East Garfield Road in Aurora. Only one Kent roadway was included on the moderate list — East Main Street east between Water Street and DePeyster Street.

About the AMATS report

AMATS used a software analytics platform that tracks vehicle movements. Congestion estimates for segments were calculated over a five-month period spanning March through August 2021.

Ahmadzai says that the report is the first of its kind to be compiled by the agency and will be updated on an annual basis. He notes that congestion is not only an inconvenience to motorists, but also raises safety concerns for commuters on their trips to work, school, and other daily activities. Traffic delays also have negative impacts on air quality, the economy, and the timely delivery of goods and services.

The agency plans to use the report and its future editions to identify long-term regional congestion trends as part of its oversight of the area’s Congestion Management Process. The report will help AMATS to identify and plan congestion-improvement projects throughout the region.

“We want to maximize the service life of our existing transportation system through congestion management. Maintaining the existing level of service and reducing severe congestion is one of the main goals of this report and the CMP,” Ahmadzai said.

Comments / 3

Chuck Heiner
4d ago

I m an older adult, I lived in Streetsboro in early 1970s, when it was a RURAL community. At the time, when it became a city, the local government wanted to become a BIG city, I hope they r happy now! Be careful what u ask for?. LMAO

Reply
2
Related
Cleveland.com

Relocated Big Lots will open in Barberton June 18

BARBERTON, Ohio — Big Lots, a national discount retailer headquartered in Ohio, will open up in a new location in Barberton after relocating. The 33,000 square foot store is located at 241 West Wooster Road in Magic City Plaza. It’s in the same plaza where another Big Lots closed.
BARBERTON, OH
whbc.com

ODOT Project: Wales Road NE Being Widened in Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a big ODOT work project in the city of Massillon. It’s the widening and resurfacing of Wales Road between Lincoln Way and Taggart Street NE at the northern city limits,. The two-year $8 million project includes sidewalks and traffic...
WKYC

Akron announces 4th of July weekend festivities

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above is from June 29, 2018, when Akron celebrated its annual Rib, White and Blue festival. With less than a month until the Fourth of July weekend, Akron has announced a weekend filled with events to celebrate the holiday. This year,...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Man Killed in Motorcycle/Pickup Track Crash in Suffield

RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 26-year-old Ravenna man is dead in another motorcycle-involved crash. This one in Portage County. Aaron Redd was traveling on Waterloo Road east of Route 43 in Suffield Township. the state patrol says his bike struck a pickup truck pulling a trailer...
RAVENNA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, OH
Streetsboro, OH
Traffic
City
Streetsboro, OH
Akron, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Tallmadge, OH
County
Portage County, OH
City
Akron, OH
City
Macedonia, OH
Summit County, OH
Traffic
City
Brimfield Township, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Akron, OH
Traffic
County
Wayne County, OH
County
Summit County, OH
ashlandsource.com

Safety improvements coming to U.S. 250 & State Route 89 in Ashland County

ASHLAND — Work is scheduled to begin next week on an intersection improvement project at U.S Route 250 and State Route 89 in Ashland County. This is a safety project aimed at reducing crashes by lowering the profile of the roadway to allow for better sight distance for motorists and widening the intersection to better accommodate truck turns.
WKYC

18-year-old shot at event center in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. An 18-year-old woman was shot at an event center in Elyria in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to police, deputies responded to a noise complaint at the Event Center located at...
ELYRIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Economy#Greater Akron
cleveland19.com

Streetsboro police search for woman wanted for vandalism

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are looking for a woman wanted for vandalizing Thomas Heritage Park around 7 a.m. on June 2. According to police, the woman cut down trees and shrubs, causing substantial damage. Officers added she didn’t take any of the cuttings with her, so it...
STREETSBORO, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Avoid the Crowds at These Five Ohio Campgrounds

Can't find a site at Ohio's most popular campgrounds? Here are alternatives with similar amenities. Five state parks consistently rank among the most popular for camping in Ohio: East Harbor near Sandusky, Mohican in Loudonville, Alum Creek in Delaware, Indian Lake near Bellefontaine and of course Hocking Hills in Logan. Campsite reservations are required; they open six months out (12 months for cabins) and often book up quickly, says ODNR communications manager Heidi Hetzel-Evans. Below are her recommendations for alternate campgrounds with similar amenities to check out if you’re unable to reserve a site at any of the big five mentioned above.
cleveland19.com

2 men fatally shoot into vigil with automatic weapons, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are still on the hunt for two men who shot up a vigil in the North Hill neighborhood last Wednesday. Neighbors said about 40 people gathered at a lot on Wall Street in Akron to pay tribute to two people, a 23-year-old man killed in Cuyahoga Falls in late May and a 31-year-old man who was murdered during a home invasion in December of 2020. His home is now a vacant lot on Wall Street. Police say it was set on fire the day after the murder. It was also the location where the vigil was held.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
WFMJ.com

Car crashes into Salem business

A car crashed into Maurice's, a woman's clothing store located at 2789 E State St., Salem, on Wednesday afternoon, smashing through the store's front glass panel of the building. No one inside the store was injured, but the condition of the driver of the car was not immediately available. The...
SALEM, OH
WKYC

16-year-old dies after head-on, 2-car collision in Medina County

MEDINA, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died from his injuries after a head on crash that took place on Sunday morning in Medina County. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to Friendsville Road near U.S. Route 224 in Westfield Township in response to a major crash involving a 2007 Toyota Yaris and a 2019 Ford Flex.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Motorcycle driver dies in Portage County accident

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Suffield Township Sunday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Aaron Redd was operating his Harley Davidson east on Waterloo Road near State Route 43 around 8:10 p.m. when he crashed into a trailer loaded with a farm tractor turning into a private driveway.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Stark Gas Stations Blow Through Five-Dollar Ceiling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – Will it be remembered as “Five Dollar Monday”?. It was the day gasoline prices began hurdling over top of the five dollar a gallon mark at many price-leading stations in Stark County. Those stations were posting $5.09.9, according to GasBuddy.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy