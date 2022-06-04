ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We are going to change the world.' Franklin High sends off class of '22

By Eileen Qiu
FRANKLIN — In a sea of navy cap and gowns, and to the sound of "Pomp and Circumstance," members of the class of 2022 at Franklin High School marched into Pisini Stadium on Friday night.

They were ready, all 430 of them, to move on to the next phase of their lives.

“Welcome to the commencement of the graduating class of 2022,” Principal Joshua Hanna said.

Comments of pride and the joy could be heard from parents and event staff throughout the crowd.

“It takes quite the village to pull something like this off,” Hanna said.

The warm and sunny weather allowed the ceremony to be held outside — against the odds, Hanna said.

Three students were recognized for their decision to join the miltary. in future military careers,

Hanna recalled his own graduation from Hopkinton High School, 27 years ago. He said the advice he was given then helps him still, and applies to all aspects of life.

“I’m a guy that spent the last 25 years in education just trying to get better and help others to do the right thing,” Hanna said.

Class President Nipun Goel, who, according to Hanna, had too many accolades to list, wanted his final message to not only be authentic and memorable, but also relevant to the next chapter of everyone’s lives,.

“We are going to change the world, because that’s what the world is,” Goel said, adding that he and his classmates are entering a "broken world" and that they would "change it in the way you haven’t before.”

Goel will study at New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business this fall.

Salutatorian Chaitanya Harsha recalled turning 18 last September. He said he was terrified in the months leading up to his birthday, because of what becoming an adult represented. It created an existential dread in him, he said.

“In the grand scheme of things, as much as we humans want to believe the contrary —we aren't here for some higher purpose. We're just here,” Harsha said.

That philosophy taught him to choose happiness and savor joyous moments, even if it might seem selfish. It helped reduce his existential dread and helped him enjoy his senior year more, he said.

Harsha will study applied mathematics this fall at Brown University, advancing both his math and music skills.

Valedictorian Rachel Yuan plans to study neuroscience and health policy at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, with the aim of earning a master’s degree in teaching.

“When we begin to see more people in our lives as teachers, we develop open hearts and open minds,” Yuan said.

One of her favorite teachers taught her the importance of sharing her passions wholeheartedly, she said.

Students were then called to the stage, one by one, and recognized for their achievements.

“This is your life, enjoy it and trust yourself,” Hanna said in closing. “You got this, class of 2022. We’ll be rooting for you.”

