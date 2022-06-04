ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A home away from home’: Scituate High School graduates celebrate community

By Katherine Canniff
 4 days ago

SCITUATE – In a sea of royal-blue robes and golden tassels, the 257 graduates of Scituate High School’s Class of 2022 stood together on the football field for a final time Friday night , June 3 .

Before they went their separate ways, class President Celia Rees reminded her peers of the memories they shared.

“As our childhoods expire, these memories that we’ve made begin to settle at the core of who we are,” Rees said. “I hope you remember each other and how the semiconscious influence we had on one another is what connects us.”

Principal Lisa Maguire noted that the senior class was able to come together to experience traditional events – including prom and senior week – after cancellations in previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maguire recognized the academic achievements of the class alongside their success in building a strong sense of community.

“It was through this togetherness that their collective identity was formed with camaraderie, support and friendship apparent at every turn,” Maguire said. “You have made this school a home away from home for yourselves and for us adults who get to share in the culture you helped create.”

Jamele Adams, director of equity and inclusion, delivered a powerful message to the graduates as he listed their successes, calling the students “taskmasters of genius,” and reminded the graduates to love themselves.

Salutatorian Jason Adams and valedictorian Clara Sullivan delivered speeches between performances by the seniors of the select choir and the Scituate High symphonic band and choirs. As the music rang out across the field, students’ heads turned to watch two graduates dancing in celebration, waving blue batons in the air.

Jason Adams traced the students’ years together, recounting games during elementary school recesses and new learning opportunities in middle school.

“Take pride in and remember the family we’ve built over the years,” Adams said. “Cherish the time we get with one another and recall that we all are, and always will be, part of this family.”

Scituate High School Class of 2022

Jason Adams, Lisette Adorney, Dimitry Afanasenko, Derek Allen, Lauren Babb, Sarah Baker, Emily Baldwin, Caitlyn Barry, Andrew Belmarsh, Clayton Belmarsh, Samuel Benning, William Bernier, Lauren Bernstein, Isabella Biondi, Maryn Bissell, Casey Blanchard, Ethan Blanks, Thomas Bleakney, Maia Block, Carly Bolton, Ryan Borgman, Andrew Bossey, Brendan Boyle, Nick Brown, Nicholas Brundige, Connor Burke, Riley Burke, Brady Burns.

Joseph Cahill, James Cannon, Lily Carnes, Courtney Caron, Griffin Carriuolo, Elizabeth Carroll, Violet Cato, Alexander Christenson, Charles Clark, Brianna Claytor, Wynne Collins, Shane Connolly, Jillian Connor, Emma Cooney, Nicholas Corcione, Chase Cordeiro, Cole Coyne, George Crichfield, Elizabeth Cutler, Brendan Dalicandro, Jessica Daniels, Ella Daraskevich, Joshua DeMontigny, Sophia Derr, Tyler DiGravio, Adriana DiMeo, Maxwell Dodd, Mia Donahue, Joseph Donovan, Lindsay Donovan, Sarah Dorgan, Kaitlyn DuBry, Althea Dumet, Brett Dupont, Grace Dwyer.

Hannah Evensen, Victoria Fahey, Jordan Falvey, Andrew Fay, Abigail Ferguson, Grace Finnerty, Zachary Fiscus, Colleen Fitzmaurice, Molly Flanagan, Jason Frankel, Ava Gallerani, Quinn Gannon, Michael Gantt, Henry Gates, Daleena Gebrehiwet, Emma Genovese, Erin Gibbons, Hannah Gillis, Lihe Gong, Grace Goode, Brooke Goyette, Elisabeth Green, Claire Greene, Billie Grimshaw, Nicolas Guarnieri, Jeremy Guyette, Sophia Hanna, Adam Harms, Liam Harrington, Grayden Harris, Camille Hartgrove, Ainsley Hayes, Dylon Heaney Ross, Connor Henderson, Brian Hixson, Abigail Holden, Erika Houghton-Steidle, Paige Humphrey.

Molly Jamison, Leah Jernberg, Chyan Johnson, Miles Jones, Nolan Jones, Oliver Jones, Grace Kane, Ryan Kichefski, William Kimball, John Kinsley Jr., Kelsey Knapp, Justin Kosman, Kelly Kowenhoven, Brendan Lantz, Jacqueline Lanza, Elizabeth Larkin, Kyle Latwas, Kerry Lee, Michael Lengen, Zirui Liao, Daniel Luscombe, Charles MacDonald, Craig MacDonald, Caitlin Madan, Caroline Mahoney, John Maier, Brendan Mankewich, Sofia Marshall, Sydnie Marshall, Marcus Mauceri, Hayley McCarthy, Dylan McDonald, Abigail McMellen, Justin McNamara, Catherine McNeilly, Cole McNiece, Francis Minich, William Moon, Sophia Moore, Kiera Morley, Shea Morley, Charles Morrell, Cody Morrison, Colby Mullen, Andrew Murphy, Braeden Murphy, Brendan Murphy, John Murphy, Lily Murphy, Liv Murphy, Anthony Musto.

Jane Naylor, Evan Nelson, James Nelson, Bridget Nicolo, Zachary Nidositko, Kevin Nisbet, Charles Norton, Peter Norton, Sean Norton, Lily O'Donnell, Nora O'Halloran, Kevin O'Keefe, Avery Oram, Daimani Pagan, William Palmer, Jackson Parker, Marlena Perl, Rowan Perry, Brooke Pierotti, Logan Pietrosante, Christian Pitten, Ava Place, Elena Ponichtera, Jonathan Preuss, Kristina Provost, John Quattrucci, Emily Reardon, Celia Rees, Benjamin Reforsado, Alexis Rehm, D'Kari Rodrigues, Samantha Roman, Ainsley Routh, Courtney Ruble, Austin Ryan, Jack Ryan, Kevin Ryner.

Delaney Sandner, Andrew Scott, Declan Scott, Joseph Secaur, Jack Serowick, Sean Seymour, Joelle Shamatta, Avery Shaw, Rylee Shaw, Clarke Sheehan, Yi Shen, Henry Sherman, Michael Sheskey, Abigail Short, Benjamin Short, Andrew Smith, Connor Smith, Madeleine Smith, Helena Snow, Sarah Snow, Stella Spaulding, Conor Spinale, Abigail Spires, David Stanley, Gabriella Steinmeier, Mary Stevenson, Catherine Stewart, Harrison Stockbridge, Bridget Stone, Connor Stone, Christopher Sullivan, Clara Sullivan, Keegan Sullivan, Patrick Sullivan, Thomas Svensen, Aidan Sylvester.

Katelin Theriault, Jada Thielen, John Thompson, Molly Thompson, Paige Thornton, Nicholas Tierney, Signe Tobin, William Todd, Brooke Towers, Devyn Trayers, Jordan Tripp, Rosaline Vicente, Rosalita Vicente, Sarah Villa, Gretchen Voelger-Swain, Madeline von Freymann, Gabrielle Walsh, Molly Walsh, Ella Ward, Sydney Washburn, Garrett Wasserman, Sarah Weinberg, Benjamin Whitman, Lillian Wiechert, Alexandra Wiechmann, Danielle Williams, Gabriella Winters, Gabriel Wittrup, Arlise Woodson, Lucinda Yardley, Peter Yohna, Ira Zhusti.

More graduation coverage: Celebrate the 2022 graduation season with the Patriot Ledger: Here's everything you need

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: ‘A home away from home’: Scituate High School graduates celebrate community

