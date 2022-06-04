ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scituate's Untold Brewing is expanding to Hingham, and bringing food with it

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

HINGHAM – Scituate's Untold Brewing and meal delivery service Clandestine Kitchen are partnering to open a new year-round taproom and restaurant at Hingham's Derby Street Shops this fall.

Untold , which opened in Scituate in 2017, will bring its full lineup of beers plus limited releases, and Clandestine Kitchen will bring its offering of fresh, healthy meals to the 2,300-square-foot space, which will have a mix of seating and standing room.

Clandestine Kitchen is owned by Hingham resident Courtney Doyle and delivers meals to health-conscious customers on the South Shore. The new Hingham restaurant will serve salads, sandwiches, flatbreads and small plates, all highlighting locally sourced ingredients.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting collaborative brick-and-mortar destination alongside one of our favorite local businesses, Untold Brewing," Doyle said in a statement. "We look forward to offering our scratch-made, locally sourced, farm-to-table menus to our community in a new creative way."

Thirsty? Check out the Patriot Ledger's South Shore Beer Trail

The Scituate brewery's original location is inside a refurbished 1852 schoolhouse in Scituate, and the new taproom will have a similar feel and recognizable look. The new spot will use 100% compostable service items.

News of the brick-and-mortar expansion comes as Untold is running its second outdoor pop-up brewery at the Derby Street Shops. At the opening of the pop-up last year , owners Mike Dyer and Matt Elder said Hingham is their second-largest market behind their hometown of Scituate.

Dyer hinted last summer that a permanent taproom was on the way.

“Hingham and Derby Street Shops has quickly become Untold Brewing’s second home," Dyer said in a statement.

Elder, head brewer for Untold who  has lived in Seattle, said he is constantly experimenting with new types of beer and said much of the menu is influenced by what their customers like to drink.

Opening soon: New Asian supermarket coming to North Quincy

A West Coast IPA is a staple, Dyer said, and even their New England and hazy IPAs are influenced by West Coast flavors. They incorporate grain from a local maltster, and use local fruit whenever they can.

"We brew beers that we like to drink," Dyer said. "We have a constant mix of styles and we don't just stick to one thing."

The Untold outdoor beer garden at Derby Street is open on select Fridays and Saturdays from 2 to 9 p.m.  Several events will be held throughout the season, including "tap takeovers" from other breweries, a live music series, "yappy hours" with Polkadog Bakery and an Oktoberfest.

For more information, visit derbystshops.com/untold .

Reach Mary Whitfill at mwhitfill@patriotledger.com.

