ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, MA

Rockland High grads told to bring 'Bulldog mentality' into next chapter of their lives

By Hongyu Liu, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

ROCKLAND – Ten students formed a "flower tunnel" as Rockland High School faculty members, along with 139 graduates from the Class of 2022, entered Veterans Memorial Stadium for commencement exercises Friday , June 3 .

Rockland High School teacher Chad Bigsby's opening remarks were about love.

He told the graduates to notice and express their gratitude for the unconditional love from family and friends.

"Finding and holding a good friend is simple," he said. "Be one."

He told the graduating students to love themselves and think about how they play a role in society, as love connects everyone.

"Go get more love!" he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314zyg_0g0JHM2Y00

Olivia Jones, the senior class president, reminded students of their unique experiences over the past few years at school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notre Dame Academy commencement: 'Bravery, humility and gratitude': 79 graduate from Notre Dame Academy in Hingham

Book Bee Competition: Norwell students read up for final chapter of 'Vinal Book Bee' championship

She told her classmates to bring the "Bulldog mentality" into their future lives.

The class motto is: "Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog."

"Being a Bulldog is about giving back," she said. "I hope you take this compassionate environment and pass it along to wherever you are headed next, and show everyone what being a Bulldog is truly about."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xSfs_0g0JHM2Y00

Valedictorian Monalisa Almeida told classmates, "No matter what path your take, you will always have a community in Rockland for you."

After Almeida spoke, senior class Vice President Grace Condon presented a class gift to junior class President MaryKate Leoncavallo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E74P8_0g0JHM2Y00

School Superintendent Alan Cron congratulated the graduates.

"Wherever those dreams take you, whatever community you land in," he said, "I challenge you to give all of yourself and your talent to that place."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTLON_0g0JHM2Y00

Rockland High School Class of 2022

Grace Alex, Erick Almeida, Monalisa Almeida, Stephanie Alvarenga, Mikayla Andre, Joao Victor Araujo, Luis Araujo, Brett Armstrong, Aidan Baar, Joseph Baker, Adam Beatrice, Jacob Belcher, Amanda Belmonte, Laissa Bonicenha, Burnell Brizard, Carter Burke, Emma Burns, Molly Callahan, Olivia Campbell, Sean Carleton, Luis Catu Jr., Peter Celestino, Kameron Christ, Saige Clauss, Jacob Collins-Martin, Grace Condon, Justin Conley, Matthew Conrad-PaImer, Jared Coste, Justin Cronin, Victoria Crowley, Matthew Cunningham, Jasenia Cuocolo, Wallery Dacunha, Mark Dalton II, Olivia Dalton, Laura Kelly Damascena, Yasmin De Souza, Mia DeAngelis, Brynn Dempsey, Lucas Dos Santos, Cole Dubois, Ariana Dutton, Ashley Eaton, Julia Elie, Gerald Esposito IV, Jessica Esposito, James Evers Ill, Margaret Flaherty, Miah Flemings, Kaileigh Fulton, Thomas Gallagher, Gabriella Gambon, Callie Gillan, Davante Gillard, Mark Gilmore, Paul Gilpin, Joseph Glover, Ava Glushik, Olivia Golemme, Matheus Gomes, Mia Gomes, Luiz Goncalves Pereira, Sarah Goode, Alanna Gray.

Connor Haggerty, Devin Hammond, John Henry, Hannah Higgins, Jacob Higgins, Skyler Hitchcock, John Howe, Max Huggins, Angelina Hussey, Makhi Johnson, Olivia Jones, Kaitlin Keefe, Derek Keenan, James Killion, Emma Krog, Ava LaBollita, Carolayne Lage, Jordan Langley Ill, Ayanha Lascase, Tristian Lawn, Conor Leavitt, McKenzie Leavitt, Leah Leonard, Lucas Lima, Beatriz Lopes, Roberto Lopez, Julia Lynch, Joaquim Marcelino de Oliveira Jr., Kevin Matos Donorato Soares Campos, William Maynard-Pimentel, Darcy McGuirk, Rhiannon McKay, Grace Meacham, Lily Meola-Afienko, Jillian Mitchell, Alyssa Mui, Madison Murphy, Kathleen Ne , Ngan Nguyen, Gavin Norton, Daniel O'Brien Jr., Connor O'Regan, James Oliverio.

Maria Pala, Het Patel, Tremaine Perryman Jr., Gabriel Pinheiro, Adam Pollard, Christa Pollard, Luciana Pumphrey, Beatriz Quarino, Cody Rich, Rose Ripley, Margaret Rodrigues, Emilee Scannell, Alexandra Selados, Madison Smith, Michael Smith, Ryan Spano, Abigail Spengler, Jordan Stec, Charlie Succar, Cailin Sullivan, Riley Taylor, Lilly Thornton, Lindsay Tsiantoulas, Mateo Vasquez, Steven Vernava, Nicholas Wehnau, Mia White, Jenna Whitten, Greta Willis, Emma Wilson, Ramzey Youssef.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIh6l_0g0JHM2Y00

More graduation coverage: Celebrate the 2022 graduation season with the Patriot Ledger: Here's everything you need

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer .

Reach Hongyu Liu at HLiu@patriotledger.com .

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Rockland High grads told to bring 'Bulldog mentality' into next chapter of their lives

Comments / 0

Related
Bentley Falcon Athletics

Then and Now: Roomies

We all get by with a little help from our friends, and that certainly holds true for former Falcon roommates who have stayed in touch to this day. Former roommates in the “D apartments” (now Kresge Hall) and hockey teammates, Sokolski and Bibeau met as first-year students in fall 1974. The pair played hockey together at Bentley, forming a special bond as teammates, and played every year until the start of the pandemic.
Boston Globe

Longtime BPS principal lands top post at Boston Latin School

"The most important thing we do every day is offer a safe and welcoming school to our students and families." Jason Gallagher, who has led Harvard-Kent Elementary School in Charlestown for 11 years, will become the next head of Boston Latin School, school officials announced Monday morning. His ascension to...
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Mills College merger with Northeastern University raises unanswered questions, concerns

On July 1, Mills College is scheduled to end its 170-year run as a women’s college following its merger with Northeastern University. Since formal discussions about the merger began June 17, 2021, current students and alumni of the Oakland-based university have raised concerns about what this means for the school’s mission and students — and some of these complaints have been taken up in court.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockland, MA
City
Norwell, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Rockland, MA
Education
nbcboston.com

Security Guard Dies After Fall at The Country Club in Brookline

An overnight security guard at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, died after falling from a structure that was being built as part of preparations for the U.S. Open golf tournament, the Norfolk District Attorney's office said Wednesday. The district attorney's office said the man was a subcontractor of the...
BROOKLINE, MA
Boston

Boston parents look to overturn exam school admission decision

A temporary admissions policy last year allotted exam school seats by ZIP code. A group of Boston parents is taking legal action in an attempt to have at least five students admitted to various exam schools, The Boston Globe reported. Under a temporary admission policy last year, those students were not able to find spots at Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former Little Patriot's Big Dream Dies

Not a great couple days for Boston sports. Celtics got clobbered in Game 2 of The NBA Finals. Bruins fired their head coach. And on Monday a former New England Patriot failed in his bid to become a two-sport star. Danny Woodhead, whose golf odyssey drew the attention of his...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grads#Laura Kelly#Highschoolsports#Sports#Rockland High School#Notre Dame Academy
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Students threatened outside school in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Mass. — Police responded to threats made to students outside the Freeman-Kennedy School in Norfolk on Monday. Police say around 4 p.m., a staff member overhead a juvenile male approach students outside the school and threaten violence. Staff led students inside and called Norfolk Police. The juvenile was...
NORFOLK, MA
Duxbury Clipper

Reader’s View: No beach for you, Duxbury

Yay summer! Sun, sand, beach. No, hold it right there! No beach summer fun for you! Not in Duxbury. As we approach yet another summer post COVID, we have already begun the cross over closings-beach update e-mails saying crossovers closings before the season even begins. Does anyone ponder/think/ask/question, “Wouldn’t it be nice to enjoy the Duxbury beach? The place where you live?” The Dux bury Beach Reservation says “No! The plovers are here! The plovers are here!”
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Road rage incident puts Billerica Memorial High School temporarily on lockdown

BILLERICA -- A road rage incident that ended at Billerica Memorial High School put the school on a "soft lockdown" Tuesday morning. Police resolved the situation and classes have since resumed as normal. At 8:30 a.m., police responded to a road rage call that started on Boston Road and ended in the school's upper student parking lot. It involved a man and a high school student's car, according to a letter from Principal Tom Murphy. Police said a student who was late for class passed another car and that driver got upset. The driver followed the student into the parking lot and yelled at them. There was initially a report of a gun, which is why police requested a soft lockdown, Murphy said. It was determined that no one had a gun. There was no threat to students or staff. No one was injured or arrested.  The lockdown was called off shortly before 9 a.m. 
BILLERICA, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
whdh.com

Woman who drowned at Nahant country club identified

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who drowned while swimming at a Nahant country club on Tuesday has been identified. Officers responded the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. and found 22-year-old Elke Noblesse unresponsive, according to a release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Noblesse was...
NAHANT, MA
nbcboston.com

Boy Scouts Selling Massachusetts Camps to Pay for Lawsuit Settlements

Two Boy Scouts camps in southeastern Massachusetts are being sold to pay for lawsuit settlements. The Narragansett Council announced in May that its Executive Board decided to sell Camp Cachalot in South Carver, Massachusetts, to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to sell Camp Norse in Kingston, Massachusetts, to a separate nonprofit with plans to lease the property. Proceeds from the real estate sales will be part of the council’s $6.45 million contribution to a $2.6 billion sex abuse survivors compensation trust established as a result of a class-action lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts of America.
KINGSTON, MA
Boston

Hospital leader chosen as next Cambridge City Manager

Yi-An Huang, who currently heads clinical operations at Boston Medical Center, will replace Louis DePasquale. After a process that lasted more than five months, Cambridge has selected its next City Manager. At a special meeting Monday, Cambridge City Council voted in favor of selecting Yi-An Huang for the role. Huang...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
worcestermag.com

Boylston native Jean Louisa Kelly takes Iceman’s breath away in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

It’s been 36 years since the original “Top Gun” movie took global audiences’ collective breath away. And in the much-anticipated sequel and already colossal blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick,” it’s Boylston native Jean Louisa Kelly who has taken the breath away of one of the franchise’s beloved characters, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, memorably played in both films by Val Kilmer.
BOYLSTON, MA
wdcnews6.com

10 Most Affordable Boston Suburbs

Boston, Massachusetts, in any other case often known as the”Athens of America,” is swiftly turning into house for a lot of Bay Staters and out-of-staters alike. With its iconic historical past and scrumptious meals, it shouldn’t come as a shock that just about 700,000 individuals dwell in Boston. Nevertheless, with that increased demand comes increased house costs. The median house sale worth is $772,500, and the common lease for a 1-bedroom condo in Boston is $3,988.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Big E announces lineup of musical acts for upcoming fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Big E on Tuesday announced its lineup of musical acts for this year’s fair. During the 17-day event that will run from Sept. 16 through Oct. 2, musicians including Modern English, KT Tunstall, The Yardbirds, Canned Heat, The Main Squeeze, Johnnyswim, Tai Verdes, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Jose Feliciano, All-4-One, Ernest, Baha Men, Alien Ant Farm, American Authors, and John Waite are slated to perform on the Court of Honor Stage.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy