Beaver, PA

Scouting the PIAA softball playoffs: A look at the first-round matchups for area teams

By Parth Upadhyaya, Beaver County Times
 4 days ago

After two months of regular season and district postseason competition, the PIAA softball playoffs have arrived. A field of hundreds of teams from across the state has narrowed down to 96 — 16 in each of the six classes — all vying to win a PIAA title in their respective classifications.

This year’s state-wide postseason begins Monday and features two teams from the Beaver Valley: Beaver Area (Class 4A) and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Class 2A).

The Beaver Area Bobcats (19-0) are the No. 1 seed from District 7 in Class 4A after beating Elizabeth Forward in Friday’s WPIAL title game , while the OLSH Chargers (10-5) are the No. 4 seed from District 7 in Class 2A.

Both Beaver Area and OLSH have interesting storylines. The Bobcats are looking to extend their 40-game win streak and defend their 2021 PIAA title. The Chargers, on the other hand, are making their first-ever PIAA playoff appearance and have already had the best season in their program’s history.

Here’s a look at both teams’ first-round matchups:

CLASS 4A

Beaver Area (19-0) vs. Fleetwood (16-5)

Details: 4 p.m. Monday at Neshannock High School

Scouting Beaver Area: So far this spring, the Bobcats have replicated their dominance from last year’s PIAA-title-winning campaign. Fifth-year head coach Amy Haggart’s team is ranked No. 10 in the country, according to MaxPreps , and hasn’t lost a game since May 2019 — during the year before COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the 2020 season. Throughout Beaver Area’s WPIAL championship run, it beat each of its three opponents by at least five runs. In fact, out of the Bobcats’ 19 victories on the season, only five have come by a margin of less than three runs. Senior two-way star Payton List was one of 10 players listed on MaxPreps’ 2022 Softball Player of the Year watch , and for good reason. The Virginia Tech commit has posted an 11-0 record, while tallying 244 strikeouts in 121.1 innings. List — who also has a team-high 10 home runs and 27 RBIs — will look to lead the way as Beaver attempts to bring home another state title.

RELATED: Beaver Area softball repeats as WPIAL Class 4A Champion

Scouting Fleetwood: Despite their domination of opponents at times this season, the Tigers are still getting used to achieving this level of success. Head coach Eric Garman’s group won its first District 3 playoff game in over 15 years when it beat Northern Lebanon in the District 3 playoff quarterfinals late last month. Fleetwood, which won 10 games by 10 or more runs in the regular season, went on to lose in its district semifinal game before winning in a consolation matchup to clinch a PIAA postseason berth. Led by freshman second baseman Morgan Koehler, the Tigers have boasted one of the top scoring offenses in District 3 this season. But, as many other teams have learned throughout this spring, facing Payton List and a Beaver team that has plenty of big-game experience is a unique challenge.

CLASS 2A

OLSH (10-5) vs. Neshannock (22-0)

Details: 2 p.m. Monday at Neshannock High School

Scouting OLSH: The Chargers are in uncharted territory. Sixth-year head coach David Quinn’s squad is making the program’s first-ever appearance in the PIAA playoffs after making it to the WPIAL playoff semifinals for the first time ever late last month. Though OLSH has played only 15 games on the year, the team has only five losses — with one coming in an early-season showdown against Kentucky’s Lawrence County and another coming against WPIAL Class 2A runner-up Frazier in the WPIAL semifinals. The Chargers have struggled this spring against tougher opponents, but they have the talent at the top of their roster to hang with anyone if they can avoid self-inflicted errors and mental mistakes. Junior pitcher Justena Giles has posted an 8-7 record and a 3.84 ERA to go with 80 strikeouts in 91 innings. On the offensive side, sophomore infielder Morgan O’Brien leads the way with team-highs of 33 RBIs and 22 runs to go with two home runs.

RELATED: OLSH softball learns valuable lesson in WPIAL Class 2A consolation loss

Scouting Neshannock: Riding high off of their WPIAL title victory over Frazier on Friday, the Lancers are looking to keep their undefeated season alive and bring home another piece of coveted hardware.Head coach Jackie Lash’s group hasn’t just won this season — it has dominated, winning 16 of its 22 games by eight runs or more. En route to capturing the program’s third WPIAL championship, Neshannock outscored its four playoff opponents 31-2. Freshman pitcher Addy Frye will hope to continue her stellar postseason, in which she’s tallied 41 strikeouts in 24 innings. Frye has also demonstrated the ability to be a potent hitter; she chalked up eight home runs and 44 RBIs in the regular season. Junior first baseman Hunter Newman (28 regular-season RBIs) and freshman third baseman Gabby Quinn (24) will be key to the Lancers’ offensive success, too.

Contact Parth Upadhyaya at pupadhyaya@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @pupadhyaya_ .

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Scouting the PIAA softball playoffs: A look at the first-round matchups for area teams

