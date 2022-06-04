Braintree council approves $180 million budget, warns of looming financial problems

BRAINTREE – The town council has approved Mayor Charles Kokoros' $180 million budget in full, but not without some words of warning about fast-approaching financial problems.

Kokoros said the 2022-23 budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 represents a 4.46% spending increase and is balanced based on conservative revenue estimates.

"It's the best budget we can have within the confines of our finances," the mayor said.

District 2 Town Councilor Joseph Reynolds, who chairs the ways and means committee, said the members did an in-depth review of the proposal. He said the town's problem is that its revenue is not keeping pace with increasing operating and personnel costs.

"Every dollar spent in this budget is sorely needed, and I can say confidently there was no room to make any cuts to the mayor's proposed spending," he said.

Reynolds said the budget underfunded the town's schools.

The $75.6 million school budget is $615,000 more than the current school budget, an increase of less than 1%, and includes $2.2 million of one-time state and federal money. Three of the seven school committee members voted against the budget, saying it doesn't meet students' needs.

District 1 Town Councilor Julia Flaherty said the schools will need to find a way to replace that $2.2 million in the 2023-24 budget.

Lacking that money "means cutting many teachers, larger class sizes" and eliminating art and music programs, she said.

Kokoros said class sizes will be the smallest since the 1990s under the 2022-23 budget.

"The class sizes are the difference-maker," the mayor said.

Under the town charter, the council can only make cuts in the mayor's budget but cannot increase spending in any area.

The budget includes $25.75 million for self-supporting town departments and $154.3 million for tax-supported departments.

No members of the public spoke during Tuesday night's hearing on the budget.

In a related matter, the council approved $2.6 million in supplemental spending for the current budget year.

Much of the money went to the police department, with $1.12 million for police overtime. Kokoros said much of the overtime was related to last June's shooting at Braintree Village, where three officers were injured and a police dog was killed, and the slaying at the South Shore Plaza in January.

Money for the police department was increased by nearly $1 million to decrease the need for similar requests in the future, Kokoros said.

Other major items in the supplemental spending request include $728,000 in fire department overtime, $305,479 in snow and ice expenses and $80,000 for fuel costs of the public works department.

Much of the money to cover the expenses, $1.6 million, will come from transfers within the current town budget while the remaining $1 million will come from the town's free cash balance.

