Milton Town Meeting will be asked to approve further study of proposed land swap

By Fred Hanson, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago
MILTON – Town officials will ask voters to send back a proposed land swap for more study to create a site for a planned new middle school.

That is one of the 47 articles to be considered by the annual town meeting, which gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held remotely, but residents can follow the proceedings on Milton Access TV.

Sean O'Rourke, the chair of the school building committee, told the select board Wednesday night the committee is looking to move part of the site for the school from conservation land to nearby land set aside for recreational use. The site is adjacent to Blue Hills Parkway and Gile Road.

O'Rourke said the changes would move the school away from some of the most environmentally valuable forest area and away from the Pine Tree Brook Homes.

"We could probably site the school a little better," O'Rourke told the board.

Select board members expressed concern that the changes might take land needed for a new turf recreational field.

"This is a very important project for the town," Select Board Member Erin Bradley said of the turf field.

Select Board member Michael Zullas said the relocated school site wouldn't interfere with the turf field. It may benefit the recreational facility by providing an opportunity for shared parking, he said.

The board voted to send the article back to the committee for further study. It is expected to be on the warrant for a special town meeting in October.

Most of the articles deal with the town's $139.37 million proposed budget for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1.

Other items to be considered include giving final approval to the creation of a town light plant, a first step towards offering municipal broadband service; changes in the town's accessory apartment by-law and the purchase of an electronic voting system for town meeting.

