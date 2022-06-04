ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'They can't remember': Barnstable police warn of alleged drink spiking at local bars

By Sarah Carlon, Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
HYANNIS — Barnstable police have issued a safety warning after receiving reports of spiked drinks at local bars.

“Recently the Barnstable Police Department has received reports of patrons at local bars feeling the effects of possible ‘date rape drugs,’” a statement from the department read. “Although there have been no assaults reported at this time, tampering with an individual’s drink in this manner is itself a crime.”

There were two reported cases of potentiallydrugged drinks that are being investigated, Lt. Mark Mellyn of the Barnstable Police Department said in an email.

The police statement warned restaurant and bar patrons of “scentless, colorless and tasteless” drugs often used to spike drinks, including Rohypnol, Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB,) or ketamine.

These drugs, the statement said, can cause feelings of disorientation, confusion, dizziness or even unconsciousness.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Barnstable Police declined to confirm which bars or restaurants are being investigated for alleged spiked drinks.

Spiked drinks can lead to sexual assault

While there have been no assaults reported to police in connection with recent drink spiking, Lysetta Hurge-Putnam, executive director of Independence House, said that one in 10 people reporting sexual assault to the organization describe a situation where it was likely their drink was tampered with.

Oftentimes, people will report chunks of time they don’t remember, grogginess or general confusion, which can make it difficult to pinpoint exactly what happened, Hurge-Putnam said.

“They feel like they know something happened, whether that’s physical signs or soreness, but there’s lost time that they can’t put together what happened,” she said. “It makes it challenging then because they can’t say that their drink was definitely spiked, but maybe it was.”

This memory loss and confusion can make reporting these kinds of sexual assaults challenging for survivors.

“What we hear from survivors is that they feel stupid or responsible,” Hurge-Putnam said. “Depending on who they’re telling their story to, they might get a skeptical look. It’s difficult if they’re saying something might have happened, but they can’t remember.”

Local bar takes proactive measures

In light of the police investigation, Dave Cronan, owner of 19th Hole Tavern just off Main Street in Hyannis, took steps over the past week to make sure his patrons know that his bar is a safe space.

Cronan hired someone on the weekends, when the bar is at its busiest, to walk around the dining room to keep an eye on guests, provide assistance or report suspicious activity.

He also bought “Cup Condoms,” a reusable rubber drink cover with a hole for a straw, that customers can have free of charge to limit exposure to possible drugging.

“I felt awful, it's a crazy world,” Cronan said of the recent drink-spiking allegations. “But we are trying to be proactive and doing our best to keep everyone safe."

Hurge-Putnam applauded Cronan for his abundance of caution.

“I think those are great ideas and it’s good he’s being proactive,” she said. “It’s important to remember though that this can happen anywhere, not just at bars. It can happen at college campuses or even at house parties.”

Safety tips for bar and partygoers

While it seems unfair that the burden of protection often falls to those whose drink might be tampered with, there are ways to empower yourself and begin safety planning, Hurge-Putnam said.

4 tips to avoid spiked drinks:

Lysetta Hurge-Putnam, executive director of Independence House, offered these suggestions:

-Believe it can happen to you: Stay vigilant and mindful of yourself and your drink

-Be mindful of where your drink comes from: Drink spiking doesn’t just happen at bars. Pay attention at other social events such as house parties where there might be big bowls of mixed drinks made by someone you don’t know. If possible, bring your own drink.

-Don’t leave your drink unattended: If you’re going to the bathroom, it might sound gross, but sometimes the best option is to bring it with you. If not, try to finish it before going or leave it with someone you trust.

-Buddy up: Bring someone you trust that you know will look after you while you look after them. If you lose track of them, reach out to contact them. Don’t let them leave without checking in with you, and vice versa.

