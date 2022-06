One of the adult Peregrine Falcons in flight over the City of Little Falls. Three years ago a pair of Peregrin Falcons built their nest in a small cave on the south side of the City. It was the third year in a row according to residents in the neighborhood that they had done so. However, for some reason, two years ago, they moved their nesting location to a ledge on the Adirondack Bank building and have been there since.

2 DAYS AGO