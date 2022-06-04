News Briefs: Volunteers needed for Sandusky River clean up

Volunteers needed for Sandusky River clean up http://sanduskyriver.org

FREMONT — The Sandusky River Watershed Coalition will host the 2022 Fremont Area River Clean Sweep from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 18. Sign-in begins at 8:45 a.m. at the Rodger Young Memorial Park Basketball Court Shelter.

Volunteers are needed to remove trash through the downtown Fremont area of the river. Volunteers must register with the watershed coalition prior to the event. Go to sanduskyriver.org and register. For more details contact SRWC Coordinator Jakob Boehler at 419-448-2054 or email jboehler@heidelberg.edu.

The coalition will provide gloves, buckets, trash bags and water.

Celebrate the Lake set for Aug. 26

PORT CLINTON — Lake Erie Foundation announced its inaugural fundraiser, Celebrate the Lake, hosted at the Catawba Island Club pavilion from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26.

The evening will be shared with extraordinary people who all love Lake Erie. There will be hors d'oeuvres and summer cocktails. Patrons will learn about what is being done help improve Lake Erie. Tickets are $75 per person discount tickets are available until July 26 or until sold out. For ticket purchases on the web visit the Lake Erie Foundation .

Stemtown museum to open June 11

GREEN SPRINGS — The Stemtown Historical Society Museum, 111 E. Morgan St., is launching the 2022 museum summer season with an Open House June 11.

A new featured exhibit pays tribute to local fire service which has existed in the Village of Green Springs since 1878. Green Springs Volunteer Fire Department vehicles will be on site and firemen will demonstrate equipment and gear from 10 a.m. till noon

Meet Peppa the Dalmation. North Central EMS has also been invited. This is a family event with kids crafts, activities, and plenty of freebies. Parking is available on the street, at the Croghan Bank lot opposite, and Community Market lot nearby.

The museum will be open noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in June, July, and August; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturdays of each month; and by appointment by calling Brenda Stultz, Volunteer Curator at 41-639-3017.

Housing authority to meet June 7

FREMONT — The next monthly meeting of the Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority will be 9 a.m. June 7, at the Sandusky MHA Office, 1358 Mosser Drive.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: News Briefs: Volunteers needed for Sandusky River clean up