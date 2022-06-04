State track: Margaretta's Stimmel best in nation all time, three times at state

Only Margaretta senior Kenna Stimmel has cleared 14 feet, 6.25 inches in the pole vault in a sanctioned high school meet in the nation.

That's ever. In any state.

Stimmel did so Friday to earn her third state championship in Division III. The Polar Bears' boys record is 14-6.

Headed to Virginia Tech, she topped her own record for the state meet at 13-8. Her best before Friday was 14-4.

There was no tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic as a sophomore.

Senior Jana Berg, sophomores Macyn Phillips and Olivia Saylor, and Stimmel repeated as state champs in the 4x100 at 48.93. Stimmel, who qualified to state in four events each of her last two seasons, was second in the 100 at 12.10 and fourth in the 100 hurdles at 15.09.

Margaretta junior Jennifer Patrick was second Friday in the discus at 131-02.

Old Fort sophomore Macie Miller was third in the 1,600 at 5:01.51 and fifth in the 3,200 at 11:08.13.

Woodmore sophomore Azure Travis was fourth in the 300 hurdles at 44.60 and fifth in the 100 hurdles at 15.18. Junior Rahzia Rios, sophomore Emma Hammer, junior Olivia Vogelpohl and Travis were fourth in the 4x400 at 4:01.60.

Hammer, sophomore Caydie Buchanan, juniors Jordan Beam and Vogelpohl were sixth in the 4x800 at 9:50.93. Vogelpohl was ninth in the 800 at 2:18.97.

Gibsonburg sophomore Cole Owens cleared 14-4 to finish sixth in the pole vault.

Margaretta junior JT Patrick was eighth in the shot put at 53-2.5.

Old Fort freshman Evan Combs cleared 13 feet to finish ninth in the pole vault.

Division II

Clyde senior Brady Wilson earned a state championship in the 300 hurdles at 37.45 and was third in the 110 hurdles at 14.42.

Oak Harbor senior Isiah Miller, sophomore Jaqui Hayward, senior Hayden Hower and junior Hayden Buhro were second in the 4x100 at 42.15. Miller was fourth in the 300 hurdles at 39.05.

Junior Judson Overmyer, Hower, junior Owen Miller and Buhro were eighth in the 4x200 at 1:29.39.

Bellevue senior Kaylin Howey was ninth in the shot put at 38-10.75.

Division I

Fremont Ross senior Allison Taylor cleared 12-4 to finish seventh in the pole vault.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: State track: Margaretta's Stimmel best in nation all time, three times at state