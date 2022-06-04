ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students display 'anti-tolerance' flags after Ponaganset High's Pride Month celebration

By Linda Borg, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
GLOCESTER — Several students at Ponaganset High School brought "anti-tolerant" flags to school following a celebration of Pride Month.

In an emailed statement to The Journal, district leaders said there had been an "isolated incident" following the kickoff of Pride Month last week.

A day after the celebration, an administrator noticed some students had flags "symbolizing anti-tolerance culture, which is against core values of our district," read the statement, signed by Foster Supt. Michael Barnes, Glocester Supt. Renee Palazzo and Ponaganset High School Principal Amanda Grundel.

"The students were immediately called to meet with our administrators about this concerning behavior," the email said. "Moments before this was seen by an administrator, students snapped photos and shared on social media."

Although the district didn't describe the flags, the images on social media showed students displaying a Confederate flag and a flag that directed an obscenity at President Joe Biden.

"Every student, educator, staff member, and individual in our school community deserve to feel safe in school," the district leaders wrote. "Our district condemns any and all hate speech in all forms, and we will not tolerate any behavior by any member of our school community who behaves contrary to that principle.

"We saw what a positive and inclusive environment our high school is during celebrations this week, and it's important our students and community feel that same level of inclusion every day. As we move toward the close of our school year, we will continue to prioritize the safety of our students, and that includes maintaining an educational environment that prioritizes their physical, social and emotional well-being and safety."

The district did not say whether any students had been disciplined.

Linda Borg covers education for The Journal.

Comments / 29

Politics su*k
4d ago

Some people DON'T want immoral lifestyles PUSHED onto them OR their children. Tolerance to a point and no further.

Reply(15)
20
DHC
4d ago

God forbid they have an opinion contrary to what the PC dictators demand. Ever hear of free speech?

Reply
14
commncnts
3d ago

If you have the right to support you should have the right to disagree it’s getting to be a little much with the gay thing again why do they feel the need to advertise their sexuality it’s not about awareness it’s about recruiting

Reply(1)
3
