ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster's Daily Democrat

Hope on Haven Hill breaks ground on Center for Hope and Wellness in Rochester

By Special to Foster's
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQjt2_0g0JGybf00

ROCHESTER – Hope on Haven Hill hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the next phase in the building of the Center for Hope and Wellness in Rochester on Tuesday, May 24.

Hope on Haven Hill Board Co-Chair Sarah Landres welcomed the crowd of about 40 people, including HHH Board members, capital campaign donors, community members, and HHH clients and staff.

“With the support of all of you, and the City of Rochester, we are going to make a significant difference in the lives of many women, their children, and their families,” said Landres. “When a community embraces and supports individuals challenged by substance use disorder and gets behind a project such as this, everyone benefits.”

The Center for Hope and Wellness will be located on the site of the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Charles Street in Rochester. For over a year, HHH has been working to raise the funds needed to raze the church building and construct the agency’s new 8,000-square-foot facility.

“I am always motivated, inspired, and humbled by the generosity of so many of you who are here today who have been part of this amazing journey to create critical services for pregnant and post-partum women struggling with substance use disorder,” said Kerry Norton, HHH executive director. “Today we mark an important milestone. Because of this caring community and all of you gathered here, we have raised the funds needed to build our Center for Hope and Wellness.”

Once constructed, the Center for Hope and Wellness will become a hub for families in recovery, offering treatment and wellness programs, workplace training, child care for parents in agency programs, and community space for a range of health and learning programs. Additionally, it will allow for HHH’s administrative office spaces to be consolidated to one central space.

To date, HHH has raised $3.1 million toward its $3.25 million capital campaign goal. This includes funding received through a $500,000 CDFA Tax Credit program, and donations made by local businesses and individuals.

“Early on in our journey we were so fortunate to receive the support of the Vanderheiden family and Thomas Haas and the entire team of the Thomas W. Haas Foundation,” said Norton. “Their generous donations launched and laid the groundwork for our capital campaign. We have been able to leverage that support to engage additional businesses and individuals in the community and make this campaign successful.”

“Hope on Haven Hill is a vital community program that all of us at the Thomas W Haas Foundation are truly honored to support. We have watched and invested in the growth of this important nonprofit because of the positive impact it has had for so many New Hampshire families,“ commented Tom Haas.

In addition to covering the cost of construction for the Center for Hope and Wellness, a portion of contributions made to HHH’s capital campaign will establish a much-needed fund for the development of affordable recovery housing. Following the groundbreaking ceremony, a short reception was held at the site of the first property HHH has purchased to serve as affordable rental housing for program graduates.

“We know that the biggest impediment to success for so many of the families we serve is the lack of affordable recovery housing,” announced HHH Board Co-Chair Dr. Joseph Hannon. “So while we have raised the funds needed for construction, our campaign will continue a bit longer as we raise the funds for furnishing and outfitting the Center for Hope and Wellness, and to establish a fund for recovery housing.”

HHH Capital Campaign Chair Susan Daigle thanked the crowd, “I want to thank my fellow board members, all of our donors and supporters. It takes a village, and we couldn’t have done this without all of you. Thank you all so much!”

Hope on Haven Hill is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a mission is to provide a place where pregnant, post-partum, and parenting women living in poverty and battling substance use disorder can access residential and outpatient treatment, recovery support, and recovery housing.

For more information about Hope on Haven Hill, please visit hopeonhavenhill.org or contact Kerry Norton at KNorton@hopeonhavenhill.org.

Comments / 0

Related
manchesterinklink.com

Ground broken on Greater Manchester Mental Health Center housing expansion

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday morning, a groundbreaking took place on Manchester Street, celebrating the renovation of a residential building operated by the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester. The building, built in 1895, currently houses 16 units. After renovations conclude in an estimated seven months, the building will...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Laconia Bike Week hosts: ‘We are raring to go’

LACONIA, NH – The state is expected to see thousands of motorcycles roll into the state for the 99th running of Laconia Bike Week starting this weekend. On Lakeside Avenue in the Weirs Beach section of the city, vendor tents were being set up Tuesday afternoon as the city put its final touches on the plans for hosting the event.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Board approves Dive base on Weirs Blvd.

LACONIA — The Dive, a floating restaurant and bar that has operated from several fixed locations in recent years, has the go-ahead to use a dock off Weirs Boulevard as a staging area for its summer operation. The Planning Board voted 8-1 to allow the business to tie up...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Pollen cloud erupts in Gilford

GILFORD, N.H. — A pollen cloud erupted in Gilford on Tuesday. The yellow and green pollen from pine, oak and ash trees typically coats everything this time of year and is often visible in the air.
GILFORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Catholic Church#Housing#Church Building#Poverty#Haven Hill Board Co Chair#Hhh Board#St Mary
WMTW

Hundreds of bags of fentanyl lost or stolen from New England hospital

KEENE, N.H. — An investigation is underway after state officials say hundreds of bags of fentanyl were either lost or stolen from Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, New Hampshire. The state has suspended the licenses of multiple hospital staff, including the chief nursing officer. The Office of Professional Licensure...
KEENE, NH
Seacoast Current

These Were New Hampshire’s 20 Least Populated Towns Back in 1950

A recent look into the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire uncovered some information that was quite interesting. For instance, it turns out that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
Q97.9

My Cat Had a Medical Emergency and Spent The Weekend at the Emergency Vet in Portland, Maine

I adopted my cat Mando (yes, named after The Mandalorian) from the animal shelter in Skowhegan on Black Friday of 2020. Why Skowhegan? Well, the pandemic made finding available kittens somewhat difficult and I have found that adopting from central Maine is oftentimes more affordable than in other areas. And while it is tempting to pick up a “free” cat from your Facebook friend, I find that it’s far most cost-effective to adopt from a shelter.
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Manchester launches new strategy to try to reduce gun violence

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials in Manchester are working to reduce gun violence using a new data-driven strategy because of an increase in gunfire incidents throughout the city, according to a newly released report. The gun-reduction strategy will use federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to invest in "hot-spot"...
MANCHESTER, NH
CNHI

Amesbury High School loses its "heart and soul" in Sheehan

AMESBURY — Amesbury High School has lost a woman the superintendent called its “heart and soul.”. Jeanne Sheehan, a self-described “lunch lady,” worked in the school cafeteria for 23 years but died June 1 at Anna Jaques Hospital while surrounded by her family. The 60-year-old cafeteria...
Q97.9

I Found a Maine Beach That Was Empty, Gorgeous, Close and Free!

That's my chair. I was nearly the only person at this amazing little beach 10 minutes from my house. It's so amazing, I almost don't want to tell you about it.. This was the view from the beach... This little gem is called Broad Cove Reserve just off Route 88...
WMUR.com

Video: Bear breaks into car for food in Jackson

JACKSON, N.H. — Jackson police are reminding the public to protect their cars from bears. One driver was eating breakfast at Yesterday's Restaurant in Jackson while a bear was trying to eat a discarded McDonald's food bag taken from inside their car. Police said drivers should keep their windows...
JACKSON, NH
WMUR.com

Stray cat in Salem returns home after four years

SALEM, N.H. — A cat that was missing for four years is now back home. The story of Gigi’s discovery began with a woman in Salem who was feeding the cat. Gigi was living as a stray and the woman reached out to the Salem Animal Rescue League because she was moving and wanted the cat to still be taken care of.
SALEM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG: Homicide investigation underway in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H. — A homicide investigation is underway in Nashua, New Hampshire, authorities announced Tuesday. The investigation is centered in the area of Marshall Street, according to Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke. The circumstances surrounding this death were not immediately clear. Additional information...
NASHUA, NH
Foster's Daily Democrat

Foster's Daily Democrat

1K+
Followers
341
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fosters, ME from Foster's Daily Democrat.

 http://fosters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy